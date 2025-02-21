Lachlan Morton breaks yet another record, riding 'savage' 648km in one day

Australian pays tribute to New Zealand post office worker with latest feat

Lachlan Morton lying on the floor
(Image credit: Dan King for Rapha)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Lachlan Morton has added another ultra-cycling record to his count, riding 648km in a day from Auckland to Wellington in New Zealand.

The Australian EF Education-EasyPost rider set out to pay tribute to a post office worker, Brian Fleck, who laid down the fastest known time for the feat in 1983, aged 43.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest