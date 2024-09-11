UK in 'ongoing discussions' to host Tour de France Grand Départ in 2027

The UK is currently in discussions with the Tour de France to host a Grand Départ in 2027, British Cycling has confirmed.

UK Sport, the government body responsible for investing in sport in the country, has made contact with Tour organiser ASO with an ambition to stage a return of the French Grand Tour. Britain last hosted the race in 2014, when it started in Leeds, Yorkshire; it also previously began in London in 2007.

In a statement issued to Cycling Weekly, British Cycling revealed it is currently supporting a British bid to host the Tour de France.

"TdF27 [Tour de France 2027] was identified as a hosting target by UK Sport earlier in the year and BC have been supporting the ongoing discussions," a British Cycling spokesperson said.

"The Tour de France does not have a formal bid process or deadline and any decisions on future international hosts of the Grand Départ is at the sole discretion of ASO."

Earlier this week, British Cycling CEO Jon Dutton told City AM that he was "fully supportive" of another Tour de France Grand Départ in the UK.

"The Tour de France would have a hugely positive impact, it would create incredible visibility and it would allow all partners to deliver more social value over a period of time," Dutton said.

"Off the back of the Grand Départ in 2014, which I was personally involved in, and seeing the millions of people come to the side of the road and the reach across the geography of the UK, we are fully supportive [of its return]."

Dutton added that the cost is "still in the process of being worked through", but said the country would be "definitely within our means" to host the Tour.

Plans for an exact start location in the UK are yet to be specified.

It was previously understood that UK Sport hoped to welcome the race in 2026, before abandoning the bid. The Tour will instead start in Barcelona that year.

"UK Sport is currently undertaking feasibility work into the costs, impacts and technical requirements of hosting a future Tour de France in the UK," a spokesperson for UK Sport said. "The Tour de France is one of the largest global sporting events that could be hosted in the UK and is a key hosting target for us. It supports our ambition to secure a programme of major sporting events into the 2030’s that will generate impact across the cities and regions of the UK and allow our World Class events sector to survive.

"The Tour de France does not have a formal bid process or deadline and any decisions on future international hosts of the Grand Depart is at the sole discretion of the organiser."

The Tour has followed a trend in recent editions of foreign Grands Départs. This year's event began in Florence, Italy, while the race started in Spain in 2023 and Denmark in 2022. Next year, the Tour will open in Lille, beginning in France for the first time since 2021, before heading abroad again in 2026, to Barcelona.

ASO was contacted for this piece.