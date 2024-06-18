2026 Tour de France to begin in Barcelona

It will be the fourth race in five years to start outside of France

The 2026 men's Tour de France will begin in Barcelona, marking the fourth time in five years that a foreign Grand Départ will take place.

The race's organiser, ASO, announced the news on Tuesday morning at a ceremony in the city with the Mayor of Barcelona, Jaume Collboni.

