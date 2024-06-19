GCN+ documentaries to return, but not live racing, as website set to close down

GCN+'s documentaries are set to be publicly available again, but there is no chance of live racing returning, it was announced on Tuesday.

In the YouTube channel's weekly GCN Show, the closure of the brand's website was also confirmed. Cycling Weekly understands that around 18 people have lost their jobs as a result of this decision.

Last week it was announced that GCN, and its parent company Play Sports Group, had been sold by Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) back to its original owner, Simon Wear, and its CEO, Mia Walter.

A press release at the time said that Play Sports Network "will continue to operate its cycling brands delivering digital content across YouTube, its websites and other social platforms". However, it was quickly clear that the website would not be continuing in its current form. The site has not been updated since last week, and the decision to close it is apparently a financial one which came out of the blue.

WBD bought into the Play Sports Group in 2017, before taking over in 2021, at which time it was reportedly valued at £70m.

That included the YouTube channel, and then the newly-created GCN+, the streaming service which comprehensively covered professional cycling with a dedicated platform and app. Play Sports Network also expanded its portfolio with a website, which launched last August.

However, at the end of 2023, the GCN+ streaming service and app were closed, with WBD moving the television rights to its Eurosport, Discovery+ and Max channels, leaving Play Sports Network responsible for just the YouTube channel and website.

Now sold by WBD, the decision has been made by its new owners to continue solely as a YouTube operation. GCN+'s documentaries will return, available to stream through a membership programme on YouTube, but bike racing will not, with those rights now owned by WBD.

As well as the library of documentaries previously available on GCN+, previously unfinished films will also be released on one of the membership tiers.

The news was announced in the GCN show, presented by Daniel Lloyd and Simon Richardson, two of the mainstays at the brand.

"We know that many of you are still mourning the loss of the GCN+ films and documentaries that we made. In the very near future, they will be coming. The reason why is even more exciting than that," Richardson said.

Lloyd continued: "GCN, and our sister channels across the world and the MTB and triathlon channels, are now independent once again... With our regained independence, we are liberated to get back to basics. Get creative, have fun, and explore other avenues."

However, he added: "The GCN website is closing, which we are really sad about, especially because it was really bloody good.

"The web team did an amazing job, quickly turning it into one of the biggest cycling websites," Richardson added. "It’s a blow to lose the website, but it’s a bigger blow to lose some incredibly passionate colleagues."

"To reiterate, what you have always known GCN for, the videos, is not going anywhere," Lloyd continued. "And Si and I aren't going anywhere."

"Hopefully that’s a good thing," Richardson joked.