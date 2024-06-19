GCN+ documentaries to return, but not live racing, as website set to close down
Brand publicly acknowledges sale for first time in YouTube announcement
GCN+'s documentaries are set to be publicly available again, but there is no chance of live racing returning, it was announced on Tuesday.
In the YouTube channel's weekly GCN Show, the closure of the brand's website was also confirmed. Cycling Weekly understands that around 18 people have lost their jobs as a result of this decision.
Last week it was announced that GCN, and its parent company Play Sports Group, had been sold by Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) back to its original owner, Simon Wear, and its CEO, Mia Walter.
A press release at the time said that Play Sports Network "will continue to operate its cycling brands delivering digital content across YouTube, its websites and other social platforms". However, it was quickly clear that the website would not be continuing in its current form. The site has not been updated since last week, and the decision to close it is apparently a financial one which came out of the blue.
WBD bought into the Play Sports Group in 2017, before taking over in 2021, at which time it was reportedly valued at £70m.
That included the YouTube channel, and then the newly-created GCN+, the streaming service which comprehensively covered professional cycling with a dedicated platform and app. Play Sports Network also expanded its portfolio with a website, which launched last August.
However, at the end of 2023, the GCN+ streaming service and app were closed, with WBD moving the television rights to its Eurosport, Discovery+ and Max channels, leaving Play Sports Network responsible for just the YouTube channel and website.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Now sold by WBD, the decision has been made by its new owners to continue solely as a YouTube operation. GCN+'s documentaries will return, available to stream through a membership programme on YouTube, but bike racing will not, with those rights now owned by WBD.
As well as the library of documentaries previously available on GCN+, previously unfinished films will also be released on one of the membership tiers.
The news was announced in the GCN show, presented by Daniel Lloyd and Simon Richardson, two of the mainstays at the brand.
"We know that many of you are still mourning the loss of the GCN+ films and documentaries that we made. In the very near future, they will be coming. The reason why is even more exciting than that," Richardson said.
Lloyd continued: "GCN, and our sister channels across the world and the MTB and triathlon channels, are now independent once again... With our regained independence, we are liberated to get back to basics. Get creative, have fun, and explore other avenues."
However, he added: "The GCN website is closing, which we are really sad about, especially because it was really bloody good.
"The web team did an amazing job, quickly turning it into one of the biggest cycling websites," Richardson added. "It’s a blow to lose the website, but it’s a bigger blow to lose some incredibly passionate colleagues."
"To reiterate, what you have always known GCN for, the videos, is not going anywhere," Lloyd continued. "And Si and I aren't going anywhere."
"Hopefully that’s a good thing," Richardson joked.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Salary caps, banning race radios, more education for young riders: Romain Bardet's plan to change cycling
Revered as much for his erudition as his élan, Chris Marshall-Bell gets the lowdown from the French cyclist
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
A Wilde-ly good gravel and bikepacking option: the Wilde Waypoint Adventure Fork reviewed
We tested Wilde's new carbon adventure fork - a serious contender to Enve and Whisky offerings.
By Charlie Kohlmeier Published
-
Founder buys back GCN from Warner Bros
The company behind the YouTube channel and site has been bought back by its original owners
By Adam Becket Published
-
How to stream pro cycling from the US this season: your complete guide
Although it may now require a few more streaming service subscriptions, it is possible to catch all of the action in the pro peloton this year. Here's where and what to watch.
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
Max streaming service to replace GCN+ for US cycling fans
Warner Bros. Discovery announce successor to GCN+ as an option for viewers in the USA
By Adam Becket Published
-
How to watch live cycling once GCN+ closes down: in the UK, Europe, North America and Canada and Rest of World
The streaming service will close on December 19, so how will you watch cyclo-cross and the Tour Down Under?
By Adam Becket Published
-
'Terrible news for US cycling fans': GCN+ users react to news service is closing
Streaming service and app due to shut down on 19 December
By Adam Becket Published
-
GCN+ streaming service and app axed
The streaming service and app will close as a result of parent company restructuring
By Adam Becket Published