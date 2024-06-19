GCN+ documentaries to return, but not live racing, as website set to close down

Brand publicly acknowledges sale for first time in YouTube announcement

GCN
(Image credit: YouTube/GCN)
Adam Becket
By
published

GCN+'s documentaries are set to be publicly available again, but there is no chance of live racing returning, it was announced on Tuesday. 

In the YouTube channel's weekly GCN Show, the closure of the brand's website was also confirmed. Cycling Weekly understands that around 18 people have lost their jobs as a result of this decision. 

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

