Founder buys back GCN from Warner Bros

The company behind the YouTube channel and site has been bought back by its original owners

GCN
(Image credit: YouTube/GCN)
Adam Becket
By
published

GCN has been sold by Warner Bros. Discovery to its founder, Simon Wear, and CEO Mia Walter.

A majority stake in Play Sports Network, the company behind the YouTube channel and website, was sold back to Wear and Walter this week, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸