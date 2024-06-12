Founder buys back GCN from Warner Bros
The company behind the YouTube channel and site has been bought back by its original owners
GCN has been sold by Warner Bros. Discovery to its founder, Simon Wear, and CEO Mia Walter.
A majority stake in Play Sports Network, the company behind the YouTube channel and website, was sold back to Wear and Walter this week, it was confirmed on Wednesday.
The press release says that Play Sports Network "will continue to operate its cycling brands delivering digital content across YouTube, its websites and other social platforms". Cycling Weekly understands that the website will not be continuing in its current form.
Discovery bought into Play Sports Group, the company that has owned the GCN operation since its inception on YouTube, in 2017 and increased its shareholding in 2019.
In 2021 it took a 100% stake in the company in a deal that reportedly valued it at £70m.
That included the YouTube channel, and then the newly-created GCN+, the streaming service which comprehensively covered professional cycling with a dedicated platform and app. Play Sports Network also expanded its portfolio with a website, which launched last August.
However, at the end of 2023, the GCN+ streaming service and app were closed, with Warner Bros. Discovery moving the television rights to its Eurosport, Discovery+ and Max, leaving Play Sports Network responsible for just the YouTube channel and website.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Play Sports Network was sold back to Wear and Walter; Wear was the founder of the brand over a decade ago.
In the 2022 accounts for DNi Europe Holdings, Warner Bros. Discovery’s parent company for Play Sports and other investments, published in October last year, it wrote down the investment by £66m. There were reports last September that GCN was for sale.
A press release from Warner Bros. Discovery read: "Warner Bros. Discovery has today confirmed the sale of a majority stake in Play Sports Network to its founder, Simon Wear, and CEO, Mia Walter.
"Play Sports Network and the leading cycling community brands it operates, including Global Cycling Network (GCN), has been part of Warner Bros. Discovery since it acquired a majority stake of Play Sports Network in 2019.
"During the time of Warner Bros. Discovery’s majority and whole ownership, Play Sports Network’s brands were part of amplifying Warner Bros. Discovery’s position as the ‘home of cycling’, with Eurosport continuing to provide premium cycling coverage for viewers across Europe.
"Warner Bros. Discovery is retaining a minority stake with a view to working with Play Sports Network’s leadership on the long-term development of the business.
"Both organisations will continue their considerable efforts to serve the cycling community and cycling audiences. Play Sports Network will continue to operate its cycling brands delivering digital content across YouTube, its websites and other social platforms. Warner Bros. Discovery maintains its focus on world-class live cycling coverage through Eurosport on linear television and its streaming services Max and discovery+, offering the widest range of men’s and women’s races anywhere, including more than 1,000 cycling broadcasts per year.
"Warner Bros. Discovery (then Discovery, Inc.) first invested in Play Sports Network in 2017, before taking a majority stake in 2019, and the business outright in 2021."
Play Sports Network was contacted for comment on Wednesday morning.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Etape du Tour de France date change creates 'logistical nightmare'
Sunday voting in France prompts organisers to bring huge challenge ride forward by a day
By James Shrubsall Published
-
Opiate-based painkiller 'ten times stronger than Tramadol' not banned, worries cycling's authorities
UCI and the Movement for Credible Cycling have raised concerns, according to reports
By Adam Becket Published
-
How to stream pro cycling from the US this season: your complete guide
Although it may now require a few more streaming service subscriptions, it is possible to catch all of the action in the pro peloton this year. Here's where and what to watch.
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
Max streaming service to replace GCN+ for US cycling fans
Warner Bros. Discovery announce successor to GCN+ as an option for viewers in the USA
By Adam Becket Published
-
How to watch live cycling once GCN+ closes down: in the UK, Europe, North America and Canada and Rest of World
The streaming service will close on December 19, so how will you watch cyclo-cross and the Tour Down Under?
By Adam Becket Published
-
'Terrible news for US cycling fans': GCN+ users react to news service is closing
Streaming service and app due to shut down on 19 December
By Adam Becket Published
-
GCN+ streaming service and app axed
The streaming service and app will close as a result of parent company restructuring
By Adam Becket Published