Vuelta Femenina 2025 route: Barcelona start and toughest final stage ever confirmed

Key Spanish race cut in length by a day, with mountaintop finale in Asturias

Demi Vollering wins the Vuelta Femenina 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Dates: 4-10 May 2025
Total distance: 748km
Start: Barcelona
Finish: Cotobello

This year’s Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es will culminate in its most challenging finale yet, the race organisers have revealed.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Stage

Date

Start

Finish

Distance

Type

1

4 May

Barcelona

Barcelona

8km

Team time trial

2

5 May

Molins de Rei

Sant Boi de Llobregat

99km

Hilly

3

6 May

Barbastro

Huesca

132km

Flat

4

7 May

Pedrola

Borja

111km

Medium mountains

5

8 May

Golmayo

Lagunas de Neila

120km

Mountains

6

9 May

Becerril de Campos

Baltanás

126km

Flat

7

10 May

La Robla

Cotobello

152km

Mountains

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

