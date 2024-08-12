Who's leading the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift after stage two?

A sprint finish to the second stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift saw Charlotte Kool of dsm-firmenich PostNL take the win for a second day, hanging on to the yellow jersey, and the green jersey as well. She took these on Monday's stage one.

Kool extended her lead on the GC by virtue of the bonus seconds she gained on the finish line, with an advantage of 14 seconds over Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility). With a short time trial to follow on Tuesday, it is likely that Kool will hold the jersey into Wednesday, although there are 47 riders within 20 seconds.

The Dutchwoman also leads the points competition, although the green jersey will be worn by Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) on Tuesday afternoon, due to the points she scored at the finish.

The Queen of the Mountains competition is led by Cristina Tonetti after the Italian won the one mountains points sprint available on Monday. With no QOM points on offer on Tuesday, she will wear this jersey at least as far as Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the white jersey will be worn by Ahtosalo, with the Finnish champion the fastest rider under-23.

Tour de France Femmes 2024 stage two: Dordrecht to Rotterdam

1. Charlotte Kool (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL, in 1:32:49

2. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime

3. Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

4. Lotta Henttala (Fin) EF-Oatly-Cannondale

5. Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek

6. Rachele Barbieri (Ita) dsm-firmenich PostNL

7. Mylène de Zoete (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT

8. Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Roland

9. Martina Alzini (Ita) Cofidis

10. Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck

Tour de France Femmes 2024 general classification after stage two

1. Charlotte Kool (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL, in 4:20:09

2. Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Mobility, +14s

3. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime, at same time

4. Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike, +16s

5. Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek, at same time

6. Lotta Henttala (Fin) EF-Oatly-Cannondale, +20s

7. Mylène de Zoete (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT

8. Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Arkéa-B&B Hotels

9. Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT

10. Kim Le Court (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal, all at same time

Tour de France Femmes 2024 points classification after stage two

1. Charlotte Kool (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL, 100pts

2. Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike, 61pts

3. Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek, 36pts

4. Lotta Henttala (Fin) EF-Oatly-Cannondale, 36pts

5. Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Mobility, 33pts

Tour de France Femmes 2024 mountains classification after stage two

1. Cristina Tonetti (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi, 2pts

2. Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco, 1pt

Tour de France Femmes 2024 youth classification after stage two

1. Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Mobility, in 4:20:23

2. Fem van Empel (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike, +6s

3. Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck

4. Linda Riedmann (Deu) Visma-Lease a Bike

5. Ilse Pluimers (Ned) AG Insurance-Soudal, all at same time

Tour de France Femmes 2024 teams classification after stage one

1. Ceratizit-WNT, in 13:01:27

2. dsm-firmenich PostNL

3. SD Worx-Protime, all at same time