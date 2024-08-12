Who's leading the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift after stage two?

The full general classification and the standings for the other jerseys

Charlotte Kool wears yellow after the first stage of the Tour de France Femme
A sprint finish to the second stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift saw Charlotte Kool of dsm-firmenich PostNL take the win for a second day, hanging on to the yellow jersey, and the green jersey as well. She took these on Monday's stage one.

Kool extended her lead on the GC by virtue of the bonus seconds she gained on the finish line, with an advantage of 14 seconds over Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility). With a short time trial to follow on Tuesday, it is likely that Kool will hold the jersey into Wednesday, although there are 47 riders within 20 seconds.

