Who's leading the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift after stage two?
The full general classification and the standings for the other jerseys
A sprint finish to the second stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift saw Charlotte Kool of dsm-firmenich PostNL take the win for a second day, hanging on to the yellow jersey, and the green jersey as well. She took these on Monday's stage one.
Kool extended her lead on the GC by virtue of the bonus seconds she gained on the finish line, with an advantage of 14 seconds over Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility). With a short time trial to follow on Tuesday, it is likely that Kool will hold the jersey into Wednesday, although there are 47 riders within 20 seconds.
The Dutchwoman also leads the points competition, although the green jersey will be worn by Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) on Tuesday afternoon, due to the points she scored at the finish.
The Queen of the Mountains competition is led by Cristina Tonetti after the Italian won the one mountains points sprint available on Monday. With no QOM points on offer on Tuesday, she will wear this jersey at least as far as Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the white jersey will be worn by Ahtosalo, with the Finnish champion the fastest rider under-23.
Tour de France Femmes 2024 stage two: Dordrecht to Rotterdam
1. Charlotte Kool (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL, in 1:32:49
2. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
3. Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
4. Lotta Henttala (Fin) EF-Oatly-Cannondale
5. Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek
6. Rachele Barbieri (Ita) dsm-firmenich PostNL
7. Mylène de Zoete (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT
8. Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Roland
9. Martina Alzini (Ita) Cofidis
10. Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck
Tour de France Femmes 2024 general classification after stage two
1. Charlotte Kool (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL, in 4:20:09
2. Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Mobility, +14s
3. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime, at same time
4. Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike, +16s
5. Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek, at same time
6. Lotta Henttala (Fin) EF-Oatly-Cannondale, +20s
7. Mylène de Zoete (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT
8. Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
9. Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT
10. Kim Le Court (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal, all at same time
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tour de France Femmes 2024 points classification after stage two
1. Charlotte Kool (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL, 100pts
2. Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike, 61pts
3. Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek, 36pts
4. Lotta Henttala (Fin) EF-Oatly-Cannondale, 36pts
5. Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Mobility, 33pts
Tour de France Femmes 2024 mountains classification after stage two
1. Cristina Tonetti (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi, 2pts
2. Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco, 1pt
Tour de France Femmes 2024 youth classification after stage two
1. Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Mobility, in 4:20:23
2. Fem van Empel (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike, +6s
3. Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck
4. Linda Riedmann (Deu) Visma-Lease a Bike
5. Ilse Pluimers (Ned) AG Insurance-Soudal, all at same time
Tour de France Femmes 2024 teams classification after stage one
1. Ceratizit-WNT, in 13:01:27
2. dsm-firmenich PostNL
3. SD Worx-Protime, all at same time
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Founded in 1891, Cycling Weekly and its team of expert journalists brings cyclists in-depth reviews, extensive coverage of both professional and domestic racing, as well as fitness advice and 'brew a cuppa and put your feet up' features. Cycling Weekly serves its audience across a range of platforms, from good old-fashioned print to online journalism, and video.
-
-
'Dreams come true quite fast these days': Charlotte Kool sprints to second victory on stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
dsm-firmenich PostNL sprinter makes it two from two in Rotterdam as Lorena Wiebes beaten again
By Adam Becket Published
-
‘So few people thought I could do anything with cycling. The Olympic medals validated that I should trust my gut more often’ - Kristen Faulkner reflects on her golden week in cycling
Team USA's female cyclists won 5 medals in Paris, Faulkner hopes these performances will 'put cycling back on the map for Americans'
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
'Dreams come true quite fast these days': Charlotte Kool sprints to second victory on stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
dsm-firmenich PostNL sprinter makes it two from two in Rotterdam as Lorena Wiebes beaten again
By Adam Becket Published
-
SD Worx says another rider caused Wiebes' broken derailleur: 'It’s hard to take when you don’t even have the chance'
The race favourite crossed the finish in 41st place, her bike's chain dragging across the pavement, and her eyes filled with tears.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
'This is the best day of my life': Charlotte Kool powers to stage one of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and takes yellow
dsm-firmenich PostNL rider secures home victory after Lorena Wiebes has mechanical in final metres
By Adam Becket Published
-
Demi Vollering, Kasia Niewiadoma, Évita Muzic and more: 7 riders to watch at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
It's not just SD Worx-Protime to watch over eight stages next week, with the world's best riders on show
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2024 start list: Demi Vollering leads SD Worx-Protime
All the teams and riders for the third Tour de France Femmes
By Adam Becket Last updated
-
154 riders, 8 stages, €250,000, 1 yellow jersey: the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift by the numbers
8 stages in 3 countries,950 kilometres with13,566m of elevation,154 riders vying for €250,000 and one yellow jersey
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
How to watch the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
The summer of sports continues on August 12, with the biggest race on the women's calendar
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2024: Everything you need to know
All the route information, key teams, and riders to watch at the women's Tour de France this August
By James Shrubsall Published