I would love to see Tadej Pogačar ride Paris-Roubaix - even if it won’t be this season

The world champion teased everyone with a video of a training ride on the Arenberg Trench

Tadej Pogačar rides on a cobbled sector during stage five of the 2022 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
Tadej Pogačar casually broke the cycling internet this week. The world champion, who had already hinted at a Classics training ride, posted a short video on Instagram of him riding the Arenberg Trench, causing many to lose their minds over the thought of the UAE Team Emirates rider racing Paris-Roubaix in April. The dream was shortlived, however, with a denial that Roubaix was on Pogačar’s programme for this year, although he is thought to have ridden every cobbled sector at the weekend.

As speculated, it does seem like the recon ride was just the 26-year-old teasing his rivals, those who write about cycling (ahem) and his fans at the same time with the video. That’s the kind of guy Pogačar is, doing things for fun, with the knowledge that a video like this would cause chaos, and endless conjecture over the merits of him riding Roubaix, or the lack thereof. It helps that we’re in the pre-show of the cycling season, when not a lot is happening, and a simple Instagram post by the best rider in the world can create this much chaos, but it is all very well thought out.

Adam Becket

News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport. This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. As ever, email adam.becket@futurenet.com - should you wish to add anything, or suggest a topic.

