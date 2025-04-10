'I hope it rains... there's little room for error' - British cycling legend on the prospect of a wet Paris-Roubaix

Sean Yates says that inclement weather won't stop the favourites from winning Roubaix, but that it'll add a bit more excitement

The pack rides over the cobbles at a wet Paris-Roubaix in 2005
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

The forecast for this weekend's Paris-Roubaix is changing all the time, with nailed on rain turning into potential showers, but there is still a strong possibility for the first wet spring Roubaix in 20 years this Sunday.

31 years ago, Sean Yates - then riding for Motorola - finished fifth in a memorably damp edition of the Hell of the North, behind Andei Tchmil, and told Cycling Weekly this week that he hopes for rain on Sunday, to add a bit of "excitement" to an already brutal race.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

