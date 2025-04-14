Man hands himself in to Belgian police after throwing full water bottle at Mathieu van der Poel during Paris-Roubaix

30-year-old was on Templeuve-en-Pévèle cobbled sector when television pictures showed the bottle hitting him in the face

Mathieu van der Poel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

A man has handed himself in to Belgian police in West Flanders after admitting throwing a full bottle of water into the face of Mathieu van der Poel at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday.

According to a report in Nieuwsblad, nothing is known about the man’s identity but he is said to have expressed regret for his actions.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like