'It's really surreal that now I'm part of it' - 19-year-old Imogen Wolff set to go from spectator to racer at Paris-Roubaix
Brit first came to see the 'Hell of the North' when she was six
Thirteen years ago, Imogen Wolff stood at the start line of Paris-Roubaix with her family. She was six years old at the time, smaller than half the size of the riders competing, and in awe of her first taste of bike racing abroad. Keen to remember the moment, she set out collecting as many mementos as she could.
“It was all so new, so exciting, and so special. We went to the team buses to see all the bikes and the mechanics, and try and get free bidons,” she laughs. “It all just seemed so big and so professional.”
Now, just months into her first year as a pro, Wolff is set to return to the cobbled Monument. She won’t be hunting for freebies this time, though; instead, the 19-year-old will line up among the best riders in the world, competing in the yellow of Visma-Lease a Bike.
How does she feel on the eve of her Paris-Roubaix debut? “The nerves haven’t quite kicked in yet, so I’m just super excited and looking forward to it,” she tells Cycling Weekly. “It’s really surreal that now I’m part of it.”
A post shared by Imogen Wolff (@imogen.wolff)
A photo posted by on
Wolff was just two years old when she began cycling, brought up in a village in South Yorkshire. She did cyclo-cross, road, and track throughout her childhood, and remembers one race in particular that made her “fall in love” with the sport.
“I can pinpoint the moment,” she says. “It was watching Lizzie Deignan win the inaugural edition [of Paris-Roubaix Femmes]. I can still remember everything about that race, her long-range attack, somehow keeping it up over the cobbles. That was the moment that I was like, ‘This is what I want to do.’ It was only four years ago, so to be here now is really, really cool.”
On Saturday, the teenager will ride in support of her Visma-Lease a Bike teammates Marianne Vos and Pauline-Ferrand Prévot. She did the same last weekend at the Tour of Flanders, her first Monument, where she ended up finishing an impressive 22nd.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
What’s her goal for her first Paris-Roubaix? “I really just want to make it to the velodrome,” she says, the determination clear in her voice. “Even in the recon, riding around it was just a really crazy feeling. I think in the race that will be tenfold.”
Wolff will also have an added motivation to make it across the cobbles. At the finish, her mum and a group of her friends will be waiting to cheer her home. “If I can get there, I think that would be a really special moment,” the teenager says.
Thirteen years on from her first trip, it’s time to make new family memories at Paris-Roubaix.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Tech Roundup: A gravel bike with 57mm tyre clearance, a not-smart, but very smart watch for cyclists, and new rubber from Enve, and Hutchinson
Allied's latest release is proof that tyres are only getting wider
By Joe Baker Published
-
I ran Paris-Roubaix’s Arenberg sector and now I never want to cycle it
The five-star stretch of the Hell of the North was not an ideal surface for a 4.5km run, but it made for an interesting time
By Adam Becket Published
-
I ran Paris-Roubaix’s Arenberg sector and now I never want to cycle it
The five-star stretch of the Hell of the North was not an ideal surface for a 4.5km run, but it made for an interesting time
By Adam Becket Published
-
How to watch Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025: Everything you need to live stream the Hell of the North
All the broadcast information for cycling's brutal cobblestone Classics this weekend – here's how