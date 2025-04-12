Pauline Ferrand-Prévot: ‘It wasn’t the plan to ride Roubaix but I felt good so I said why not?’

Frenchwoman admits that her aim for her unexpected Roubaix debut was to support Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Marianne Vos

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot raises her cobbled trophy aloft
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot now has a Roubaix cobble trophy to put alongside the one won by her boyfriend Dylan van Baarle
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Just a few months short of a decade on from her last road victory at the 2015 Giro d’Italia, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot clinched one of the most prestigious successes of her career by winning Paris-Roubaix Femmes, just a week after finishing runner-up to Lotte Kopecky at the Tour of Flanders.

Speaking in the wake of her Roubaix win, the 33-year-old Frenchwoman confessed that neither race had initially been on her programme for the initial part of this season and that she'd been racing Roubaix purely to support her team leader Mariannne Vos.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Peter Cossins

Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling WeeklyCycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest