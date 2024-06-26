'I've never felt so good on the bike', warns Tadej Pogačar ahead of the Tour de France

GC favourite has made a 'step forward' since the Giro d'Italia, he says, but expects rivals to be on top form

Tadej Pogačar in the white jersey at the 2023 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images / Marco Bertorello)
It's an ominous warning to his rivals, and a major departure from the usual downplay of form by bike race favourites – Tadej Pogačar has said he has "never felt so good" on the bike ahead of the Tour de France.

If we thought we were going to have to play a cagey game in order to find out whether the UAE Team Emirates rider has been left tired by his emphatic Giro d'Italia victory in May, we were wrong, it seems. Speaking on his team website, the affable Slovenian has answered the question for us.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

