Ill Geraint Thomas battling to remain in Tour de France

The 2018 Tour de France winner is showing mild symptoms of Covid

Geraint Thomas at the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
inNews

Geraint Thomas’s continued participation in the 2024 Tour de France is in doubt, with the Welshman revealing that he has mild symptoms of Covid.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider finished 31 minutes behind stage 14 winner Tadej Pogačar on Pla d'Adet, just hours after his teammate Tom Pidcock was sent home from the race for also displaying symptoms of Covid.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸