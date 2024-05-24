Geraint Thomas 'feeling every one of those years' ahead of 38th birthday at Giro d'Italia

Ineos Grenadiers leader says Grand Tour has been 'intense' as he targets second place on final weekend

Geraint Thomas at the Giro d'Italia with Tadej Pogačar
Tom Davidson



Geraint Thomas, 37, has said he is "feeling every one of those years" at the Giro d'Italia as he aims to take back his second place in the general classification. 

The Welshman, who currently sits third overall, will celebrate his 38th birthday on Saturday, riding two ascents of the Monte Grappa on stage 20. 



Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

