Geraint Thomas 'feeling every one of those years' ahead of 38th birthday at Giro d'Italia

Geraint Thomas, 37, has said he is "feeling every one of those years" at the Giro d'Italia as he aims to take back his second place in the general classification.

The Welshman, who currently sits third overall, will celebrate his 38th birthday on Saturday, riding two ascents of the Monte Grappa on stage 20.

Speaking on Thursday evening on his podcast, Watts Occuring, Thomas said he hopes to "end on a high" at the race.

"For myself, it's two big days now, and Saturday is the biggest," he said. "Saturday is just a solid day. It's two times up Monte Grappa, 18km around 8%, I think.

"It's a tough climb. The hardest bit's at the top, as well. It's not crazy altitude, but you know, it's a good hour's climbing. The last ten minutes are the hardest. [it will] definitely [be] a big, big day," he continued. "We'll certainly try and end on a high."

Thomas will also have the extra motivation of the stage marking his birthday. "I'm feeling every one of those years at the minute," laughed the Welshman, who is the fourth oldest rider at the race, that title held by 41-year-old Domenico Pozzovivo (VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè).

"It's been intense. This race has been intense," Thomas said. "The Giro is anyway, but it'll be nice not to have a radio in my ear telling me about a technical section coming up, or this, or that, or rain. A Grand Tour these days is… phwoar."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Going into Friday's stage 19, Thomas trails second-placed Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) by 22 seconds. The Ineos Grenadiers rider lost that time on the ascent of the Monte Pana on stage 16, when he said he felt "a bit legless".

"It was just one of them," Thomas said. "Mentally it was quite hard as well, because you're like, 'Ah I'm losing time.' And then a few people come past you and you try to stick in your rhythm."

The following day, the Ineos leader said he felt "felt a lot better", adding that he was "on a par" with Martínez.

The goal now, Thomas continued, is to climb back up to second in the general classification. "The plan is to try and get the best result possible for both of us [me and Thymen Arensman]," he said. "Obviously if I can move up to second, and he can take the white [jersey], it'd be amazing, you know? Of course that's what we'll try to do."