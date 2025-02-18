Geraint Thomas represented 'all the best things about the golden era of British Cycling' - tributes paid to retiring rider

Geraint Thomas represents "all the best things about the golden era of British Cycling", a former president of the UCI said, as many paid tribute to the rider, who announced that this season will be his last.

Thomas, a two-time Olympic gold medallist on the track and former Tour de France winner, revealed on Monday that he hopes to make one final appearance at the French Grand Tour this July.

Paying tribute to Thomas, the Tour's race director Christian Prudhomme said he was looking forward to finding a moment to socialise with the 2018 Tour winner and reflect on his achievements together.

"Geraint Thomas is a rider with a formidable career and palmarès," Prudhomme told Cycling Weekly. "He's also a great guy, capable of sacrificing himself for others as well as being a leader. Someone I would love having a beer with over the next few years. I wish him the best."

Former UCI president Brian Cookson praised Thomas' dedication to the sport.

"For me, Geraint Thomas represents all the best things about the golden era of British Cycling," Cookson wrote. "A talented athlete spotted at an early age and given all the right support at every stage of his career, certainly. But to achieve what he has achieved over his long career has taken incredible qualities of hard work, dedication, commitment and strength of personality.

"And all of this combined with being such a nice guy, reliable and approachable, has made him a unique figure in our sport. To sum him up - the bike rider’s bike rider. Chapeau, G, and good luck with the rest of your final season and everything you do in future!"

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Celebrating a stage win on Alpe d'Huez on the way to 2018 Tour de France victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The one thing that really jumps out at me about Geraint is the longevity he’s had," Jayco AlUla DS Steve Cummings told Cycling Weekly . "This is going to be his 19th year which is just exceptional really. To have been at such a high level for that time is just amazing."

"I remember meeting him [for the first time] in Asda [by Manchester Velodrome]," Cummings added. "He was quiet, really calm and he was just always laid back. He just always got on with it and that’s how he is really, I don’t think he’s changed too much. He’s always been really good to work with both as a rider and then when I became a DS."

"I remember when he was about to win the Tour I was watching from back at home," Cummings recalled. "I remember he locked his back wheel in that time trial. I couldn’t watch it, so I had to leave the room which is not like me at all. I was just so pleased for him afterwards."

A true legend of Welsh and British sport

(Image credit: SWpix.com)

Thomas started his cycling journey at the the historic Maindy Flyers club in his home city of Cardiff.

"When Geraint retires at the end of this season it will mark 30 years since he first climbed on a bike with Maindy Flyers," club spokesperson Alan Davis told CW.

"His achievements are unmatched and he is a true legend of Welsh and British sport. He has been a constant inspiration to young riders at Maindy, many of whom have followed in his footsteps to become World and Olympic Champions."

"Words cannot express how proud we are of Geraint,” he added. “He can be sure of a huge welcome in Cardiff in September and our continued support in his future ventures. For youngsters who continue to be inspired by Geraint and would like to give cycling a go, you are very welcome at Maindy."