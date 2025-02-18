Geraint Thomas represented 'all the best things about the golden era of British Cycling' - tributes paid to retiring rider

Former and current teammates and other figures from within pro cycling react to the Welshman’s decision to retire at the end of the current season

Geraint Thomas
Geraint Thomas represents "all the best things about the golden era of British Cycling", a former president of the UCI said, as many paid tribute to the rider, who announced that this season will be his last.

Thomas, a two-time Olympic gold medallist on the track and former Tour de France winner, revealed on Monday that he hopes to make one final appearance at the French Grand Tour this July.

