'Everyone let Pog go and do his thing' - Geraint Thomas on Tadej Pogačar's queen stage dominance at the Giro d'Italia

Welshman says race became a "cat and mouse" among the other GC contenders after Pogačar broke away

Geraint Thomas at the Giro d'Italia with Tadej Pogačar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Tadej Pogačar's GC rivals knew he would attack on Sunday's queen stage at the Giro d'Italia, but that didn't make it any more manageable, Geraint Thomas said post-race. 

The pink-jersey-wearer put in a typically commanding display on stage 15, his most dominant so far at the race, breaking free with 14km to go to win the stage, three minutes ahead of the other GC contenders. 

Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

