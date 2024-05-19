'Everyone let Pog go and do his thing' - Geraint Thomas on Tadej Pogačar's queen stage dominance at the Giro d'Italia
Welshman says race became a "cat and mouse" among the other GC contenders after Pogačar broke away
Tadej Pogačar's GC rivals knew he would attack on Sunday's queen stage at the Giro d'Italia, but that didn't make it any more manageable, Geraint Thomas said post-race.
The pink-jersey-wearer put in a typically commanding display on stage 15, his most dominant so far at the race, breaking free with 14km to go to win the stage, three minutes ahead of the other GC contenders.
The Slovenian's attack came after over 200km of racing through the mountains, en route to a summit finish at over 2,300m altitude. Speaking after the finish line, Thomas said he "knew the attack was coming", but couldn't respond.
"UAE rode hard all day, they wanted to go for the stage, and fair play to them, chapeau to them, they all just buried themselves," he told the Eurosport cameras in Livigno.
"To be honest, I wasn't feeling 100%. I wasn't confident anyway. I didn't feel super all day. So when it came, I just thought I'd try and use the other guys, follow them."
The only rider who tried to follow Pogačar's stinging attack was Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe), who lasted but a few hundred meters before rejoining the GC pack.
"Obviously we just slowed right up and it became a cat and mouse, a race amongst us really," Thomas said of the group. "Everyone just sort of let Pog go and do his thing."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
With the pink jersey out of sight, the other team leaders then rode at their own tempo to the mountaintop finale, where they scrapped for seconds among themselves.
Thomas finished sixth on the stage, clocking the same time as Martínez, to hold onto his second place overall. The duo managed to wrestle out a few extra seconds over their other rivals, though, namely fourth-placed Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), who crossed the line eight seconds after them.
"I felt better, the legs sort of came round, and I felt alright by the end. It was nice to gain a bit of time on everyone and finish with Dani," Thomas said.
The Welshman's gap to Pogačar, however, almost doubled on the day. Having gone into the stage three minutes and 41 seconds down on the Slovenian, he now trails by almost seven minutes in the general classification, ahead of the final week of racing.
For Pogačar, the race marked "one of the best days", his fourth stage win on his Giro debut. "I would not say the best day of my career, but it was a really nice stage, a really good route, nice climbs," the race leader said.
"We had this stage in mind since, I don't know, December or whatever. I'm super-happy that we kept it under control. It was a really strong breakaway, but I gave it all in the last 10km or so, 15km. I'm super-happy that I could win a queen stage in Livigno, one of my favourite places in Italy."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Tadej Pogačar doubles Giro d'Italia lead with solo mountaintop victory on stage 15
Race leader puts three minutes into his GC rivals on pivotal queen stage
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 15 as it happened: Tadej Pogačar stuns to win queen stage
With 5,400m of climbing, there's an epic mountains day in store
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
Tadej Pogačar doubles Giro d'Italia lead with solo mountaintop victory on stage 15
Race leader puts three minutes into his GC rivals on pivotal queen stage
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 15 as it happened: Tadej Pogačar stuns to win queen stage
With 5,400m of climbing, there's an epic mountains day in store
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
Filippo Ganna triumphs over Tadej Pogačar to win stage 14's time trial
The Italian time trial specialist beat Pogačar, his closest rival, by 29 seconds
By Emma Magnus Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 14 live: Filippo Ganna wins time trial after two hours in the hotseat
Saturday's 31km flat individual time trial from Castiglione delle Stiviere to Desenzano del Garda could open up the GC
By Emma Magnus Last updated
-
Who is leading the Giro d'Italia 2024 after stage 15?
Who holds the maglia rosa, maglia ciclamino, maglia azzurra and maglia bianca after the twelfth stage?
By Joseph Lycett Last updated
-
Jonathan Milan sprints to Giro d'Italia stage 13 victory after surviving crosswinds
The Lidl-Trek rider took his third win of the race on flattest day
By Adam Becket Published
-
Geraint Thomas 'ready to be aggressive' ahead of key Giro d'Italia stage
'The Giro starts this weekend,' says Welshman, who sits third on GC
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 13 live: Jonathan Milan wins bunch sprint
Just 202 vertical metres will be tackled over 179km today
By Adam Becket Last updated