Geraint Thomas 'ready to be aggressive' ahead of key Giro d'Italia stage
'The Giro starts this weekend,' says Welshman, who sits third on GC
Ineos Grenadiers leader Geraint Thomas is prepared to race aggressively on this weekend’s queen stage at the Giro d’Italia.
Sunday’s stage 15 is the longest and toughest stage of the race, counting 222km and 5,400m of elevation gain, with a mountaintop finish in Livigno.
Speaking on his podcast, Watts Occurring, the Welshman says he expects it to be a "big, big day."
"[The plan is] obviously to be ready to be aggressive if the moment's there and the legs are good. But just race the race, you know?" he told co-host and teammate Luke Rowe.
"For sure, we'll have some sort of plan at the start, but I think it's definitely a day where you want to try and have a good day. We'll see what happens."
Thomas currently sits in third in the general classification, two minutes and 56 seconds down on the race leader, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), but only 16 seconds off Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) in second place.
Some of that time, he hopes, he will be able to claw back in Saturday’s flat individual time trial. "Obviously the TT's the TT," Thomas said. "You just go and ride as quick as you can. Hopefully I'll do a lot better than the last one."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
In stage seven's individual time trial, the 37-year-old had "one of those days", finishing tenth and ceding his second place overall to Martínez. "I tried to ride within myself," he told the Eurosport TV cameras post-stage. "Then when it was time to go, I felt OK, but just lacked it a bit. I couldn't get on top of it over those kickers, and it is what it is."
Speaking on his podcast on Thursday evening, Thomas looked ahead to the upcoming mountains stages, which are likely to make a difference to the general classification.
"Sunday is just a big day," he said, adding that he expects the queen stage to involve around 6 hours of racing. "Then it's a rest day after that at altitude, as well. There's a big block coming up, and we've got a lot of climbing in the last week as well."
Mimicking a Belgian accent, Thomas then continued: "The Giro starts this weekend, eh? The Giro starts."
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
