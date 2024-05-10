'Just one of those days' - Geraint Thomas loses two minutes to Tadej Pogačar in Giro d'Italia battle
Ineos Grenadiers had four riders in the top 10 in the stage 7 time trial, but couldn't stop their UAE Team Emirates rival
Geraint Thomas had "one of those days" on stage seven of the Giro d'Italia, as he conceded a full two minutes to Tadej Pogačar in the first individual time trial.
The Ineos Grenadiers rider finished 10th, just 11 seconds behind Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe), who jumped above him in the general classification, but that was nowhere near enough to stop a rampaging Pogačar.
The Slovenian, who rides for UAE Team Emirates, was behind the man in the hot seat, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) for most of his ride, before turning it around on the final climb. While Ineos finished second, third, and fourth, through Ganna, Magnus Sheffield, and Thymen Arensman respectively, Pogačar beat them all.
In a TT almost designed for the 25-year-old, it was a decisive ride, with 14 stages still to come. He now leads Martínez by 2:36 and Thomas by 2:46. It as if it is the final week, not the first week, of a Grand Tour.
"[It was] nothing to do with the wind," Thomas explained post-stage. "I tried to ride within myself. Then when it was time to go I felt Ok, but just lacked it a bit. I couldn’t get on top of it over those kickers, and it is what it is.
"It’s just one of those days."
It was predicted that this Giro could become a procession for Pogačar, such is his perceived superiority over his GC rivals, but to have such superiority after seven stages feels potentially race-ending. There are still many tests to come, but after Friday, it feels that this Giro is only heading one way.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
It is difficult to know where the race could be turned around. There is another time trial, a very flat one of 31km on stage 14, which is less to Pogačar's skillset, but it is unlikely he will concede almost three minutes to his rivals. Their best hope might be misfortune for the Slovenian, or something truly spectacular in the mountains. There are still 14 days left, of course.
The UAE rider, for his part, said that he felt good on the bike, in contrast to Thomas.
"I did [feel good], after the World Championships last year, today was my first race on the TT bike again," he said. "It was a lot of preparation for this, a lot of ups and downs since last year. I’m super happy that today I felt good. I started with a bit of an easier pace, I had to get used to the TT bike, then I just paced myself until the climb, then full gas on the climb.
"I heard only two times the time gap, and I was not sure what they said on the radio. I was just focusing on myself. I knew the climb would suit me better than Pippo [Ganna], so that was my advantage there, especially because it was quite steep. The next time trial will be a bit different."
Thomas will reset and go again on Saturday, which sees the second summit finish of the race. If there is one thing the Welshman has over Pogačar, its tenacity and experience, so there is still hope left, as long as the race keeps going. A bad day does not make a bad race.
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
