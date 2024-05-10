'Just one of those days' - Geraint Thomas loses two minutes to Tadej Pogačar in Giro d'Italia battle

Ineos Grenadiers had four riders in the top 10 in the stage 7 time trial, but couldn't stop their UAE Team Emirates rival

Geraint Thomas on stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Geraint Thomas had "one of those days" on stage seven of the Giro d'Italia, as he conceded a full two minutes to Tadej Pogačar in the first individual time trial.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider finished 10th, just 11 seconds behind Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe), who jumped above him in the general classification, but that was nowhere near enough to stop a rampaging Pogačar.

