'There's no bull****, that's what I've always liked' - Geraint Thomas's first BC coach Rod Ellingworth on the retiring Welshman

The 2018 Tour de France winner will step away from professional cycling at the end of the season

Geraint Thomas
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

One of the qualities that kept Geraint Thomas at the top of the pro peloton for 18 years is the Welshman’s robust nature and mental strength, his first British Cycling coach, Rod Ellingworth, said this week.

Thomas announced this week that he will retire at the end of the season, and he hopes to ride the Tour de France one final time in July. The 38-year-old said that the plan is to then finish racing at the Tour of Britain Men in September.

