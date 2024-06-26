'I think I'll get the opportunity to go for a stage' - Geraint Thomas relishing support role at Tour de France

Former yellow jersey winner says this year's race "could be my last"

Geraint Thomas at the Giro d'Italia with Tadej Pogačar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Geraint Thomas expects he'll have the chance to race for a stage win at this year's Tour de France, where he will support his Ineos Grenadiers teammates in their GC bids. 

The 38-year-old, who won the yellow jersey in 2018, will line up in his 13th Tour on Saturday, returning to his former domestique role at the race. This time, Thomas will ride in support of Carlos Rodríguez, his team's outright leader, and Egan Bernal, who is also hoping for a strong GC showing. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

