'Yates will be my right hand man': Tadej Pogačar confirms UAE Team Emirates squad for fast approaching Tour de France
Adam Yates, Juan Ayuso and João Almeida all set to back Pogačar as he gets set to challenge for third Tour victory
Tadej Pogačar has confirmed the full UAE Team Emirates squad for the fast approaching Tour de France as he gets set to challenge for a third overall victory, with Adam Yates set to play a key role.
Fresh off the back of his dominant Giro d’Italia victory, in which he took six individual stage victories, Pogačar appeared on the Watts Occuring podcast and ran Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe through the team that will back him at the French Grand Tour.
The UAE squad has been largely known for some time, but the Slovenian confirmed the full team on the podcast.
"From December it didn’t move, we have a full star team," Pogačar said. "Yates will be my right hand [man]. Then [Juan] Ayuso, [João] Almeida are super-climbing domestiques. [Rafal] Majka will stay at home, I think he’s quite sad about this. Then [Marc] Soler and [Pavel] Sivakov will be the bigger climbers that can still maybe do something on the flat. Then Nils Pollitt and Tim Wellens too."
"Blimey! That is a hit squad," Thomas said in response to hearing the list of riders both he and Ineos Grenadiers will go up against in France.
"It is, it is. And it scares me also," Pogačar jokingly added in response to Thomas’ assessment.
Pogačar took control of the Giro from the word go in May and rarely looked back. He explained that the different nature of this year’s Tour may mean that an aggressive start from UAE is unlikely to materialise.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Adam Yates famously pulled on the race’s first yellow jersey in Bilbao last year, but Pogačar said a different approach may be needed for the first few stages in Italy.
"The start is super hard," he said. "In Bilbao we were super aggressive and that backfired a bit. Ok, the shape was not super good, like crazy good last year, so I need to think about it a bit."
"I think the last three stages with how they designed this route, the last three days are brutal," he added as he looked ahead to the final week which will see the race conclude in Nice due to the Paris Olympics.
Meanwhile much of the talk in the build-up to the Tour so far has been based around whether or not two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard will be on the start line in Florence. Back in April, the Danish rider suffered brutal injuries including a broken collarbone, fractured ribs and punctured lung, in a high speed crash at Itzulia Basque Country.
Vingegaard has only recently returned to training as he looks to get fit for the Tour. His coach Tim Heemskerk recently told Cycling Weekly that he will only travel to Florence if 100% fit. His training has stepped up as he headed to an altitude camp in Tignes this month.
Pogačar and Thomas both said that they expect the Dane to be ready in time.
Pogačar said: "For me, yes [he will be at the start]. I think he was riding the bike quite soon after leaving the hospital so if he’s comfortable already riding on the bike back then he can be in good shape.
"The thing most people are saying is that it depends if he can reach race weight, but I don’t think it will be a problem."
"If he’s fine to push himself in training then I think he can still be really good," Thomas added.
The Tour de France gets underway in Florence, Italy on Saturday 29 June.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world.
As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling.
-
-
What's the difference between chamois pads - and how do I choose the best for me?
Are you sitting on all the answers to finding the most comfortable seat pad to suit your style of riding?
By Hannah Bussey Published
-
Tom Pidcock adds extra mountain bike race to schedule, one week before Tour de France
Pidcock confirms he will race World Cup event in Crans Montana, Switzerland ahead of Olympic title defence
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Geraint Thomas 'feeling every one of those years' ahead of 38th birthday at Giro d'Italia
Ineos Grenadiers leader says Grand Tour has been 'intense' as he targets second place on final weekend
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tadej Pogačar wins in the rain on Monte Pana on stage 16 of Giro d’Italia
Slovenian adds fifth stage victory to his tally after stage start postponed due to freezing wet weather
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
There is one classification at the Giro d’Italia Tadej Pogačar won’t win - the Intergiro
The Slovenian can dominate the race all he wants but he can’t get the real prize
By Adam Becket Published
-
The race within a race and Pogačar domination - 5 things we learned from the second week of the Giro d’Italia
Our takeaways from the second week of racing as Tadej Pogačar masterclass continues
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tadej Pogačar refuses to rule out more aggressive racing in final week of Giro d'Italia
Slovenian has an almost unassailable lead in the general classification but hints he may look to increase it in final week of racing
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Geraint Thomas: 'If I tried I could follow Pogačar for a bit, then blow up and lose ten minutes'
The Ineos Grenadiers rider, second overall, says that UAE Team Emirates will pay for "burying themselves" on stage 15
By Adam Becket Published
-
'Who TF flagged me?': Tadej Pogačar's achievement marked as questionable on Strava after Giro d’Italia stage victory
The queen stage of race featured the brutal Mortirolo pass and included more than 5,400 metres of elevation
By Tom Thewlis Last updated
-
'Everyone let Pog go and do his thing' - Geraint Thomas on Tadej Pogačar's queen stage dominance at the Giro d'Italia
Welshman says race became a "cat and mouse" among the other GC contenders after Pogačar broke away
By Tom Davidson Published