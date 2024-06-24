Geraint Thomas not picked by GB during his final Olympic cycle

Double gold medallist misses out on spot in five-man road team

Geraint Thomas at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Geraint Thomas has missed out on selection for his final Olympic Games, with the Welshman not picked as part of the men's road squad, which was announced on Monday.

The 38-year-old, a double Olympic gold medallist on the track, was omitted from the five-man team for the road events, meaning he will not take part in the road race or time trial.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸