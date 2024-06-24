Geraint Thomas not picked by GB during his final Olympic cycle
Double gold medallist misses out on spot in five-man road team
Geraint Thomas has missed out on selection for his final Olympic Games, with the Welshman not picked as part of the men's road squad, which was announced on Monday.
The 38-year-old, a double Olympic gold medallist on the track, was omitted from the five-man team for the road events, meaning he will not take part in the road race or time trial.
It will be the first Games the Ineos Grenadiers rider has missed since Athens in 2004, as the GB team looks towards the future. He is set to retire at the end of 2025.
Thomas won gold in the team pursuit at Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012, before racing the time trial and road race at both Rio in 2016, and Tokyo in 2021.
In his place, the Welsh time trialling sensation Josh Tarling - last week crowned British champion for a second year in a row - and Ethan Hayter will likely compete in the race against the clock, with the latter also taking part in the track events.
Tarling will be joined by Fred Wright, Stevie Williams and Tom Pidcock in the road race; Pidcock will also compete in the XCO mountain bike event.
Thomas recently finished third overall at the Giro d'Italia, and is regularly a high finisher in time trials, coming fourth on stage 14 at the Italian Grand Tour. He also came second on two of the three individual time trials at the 2023 Giro.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
However, he is not known for his proficiency in one-day races, especially in recent years, although he has won gold in the Commonwealth Games Road Race in 2014.
Stephen Park, British Cycling's performance director, told The Guardian: "In his time-trialling, he’s not been in great form in our view. We try to think carefully and consider all the evidence in front of us. Clearly he had a good Giro and is in the [Ineos] Tour de France team. But there is some incredible competition and in the road race we have only four riders we can pick.
"We decided that the younger riders would be in better form getting to the end of the Tour, physically and mentally. With a one-day race, it’s different and Geraint will be at the end of a very long season by the time he gets there."
Thomas is part of Ineos Grenadiers' eight-man squad for the upcoming Tour de France, although he is not thought to be a leader, that being Carlos Rodríguez instead.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Tour de France 2024 start list: Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen lead Alpecin-Deceuninck
All the teams and riders for the 111th Tour de France
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tour de France 2024 route: Your complete guide
Tour de France 2024 route totals 3,492km of racing with 52,320 metres of overall elevation across 21 stages
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tom Pidcock, Josh Tarling and Emma Finucane lead first Olympics squad selection for Team GB
Over half of GB's Paris Olympics squad revealed, with second announcement expected on 4 July
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'Yates will be my right hand man': Tadej Pogačar confirms UAE Team Emirates squad for fast approaching Tour de France
Adam Yates, Juan Ayuso and João Almeida all set to back Pogačar as he gets set to challenge for third Tour victory
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Filippo Ganna: Josh Tarling is one of the best time trialists - he's one of the motivations I have for training
Italian says he's hoping for a "good fight" for Olympic gold against his Ineos Grenadiers teammate
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Geraint Thomas 'feeling every one of those years' ahead of 38th birthday at Giro d'Italia
Ineos Grenadiers leader says Grand Tour has been 'intense' as he targets second place on final weekend
By Tom Davidson Published
-
The race within a race and Pogačar domination - 5 things we learned from the second week of the Giro d’Italia
Our takeaways from the second week of racing as Tadej Pogačar masterclass continues
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Geraint Thomas: 'If I tried I could follow Pogačar for a bit, then blow up and lose ten minutes'
The Ineos Grenadiers rider, second overall, says that UAE Team Emirates will pay for "burying themselves" on stage 15
By Adam Becket Published
-
'Everyone let Pog go and do his thing' - Geraint Thomas on Tadej Pogačar's queen stage dominance at the Giro d'Italia
Welshman says race became a "cat and mouse" among the other GC contenders after Pogačar broke away
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Geraint Thomas 'ready to be aggressive' ahead of key Giro d'Italia stage
'The Giro starts this weekend,' says Welshman, who sits third on GC
By Tom Davidson Published