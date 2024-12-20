Annemiek van Vleuten returns to pro cycling with Fenix-Deceuninck

Annemiek van Vleuten has joined Belgian Women’s WorldTour team Fenix-Deceuninck as a performance mentor, it was announced on Friday.

The 42-year-old retired from professional cycling at the end of the 2023 road season after a glittering career but will return to the sport after just a year away from racing as part of the team’s management group. The former two-time world champion will work directly with riders like Puck Pieterse, and Pauliena Rooijakkers, who finished third in the most recent edition of the Tour de France Femmes.

A press release from Fenix-Deceuninck said that Van Vleuten’s vast expertise will help “guide riders to achieve their full potential.”

Van Vleuten said that she had been weighing up moving into coaching for the last few years of her career.

"When Philip Roodhooft approached me about joining Fenix-Deceuninck, I was surprised but quickly impressed by the professionalism and their commitment to both performance and the human side of the sport," she said.

"I’m excited to contribute to the growth of this talented team. Throughout my career, I learned the value of reflection and improving through trial and error, and I hope to help accelerate this process for the athletes here. This new role is a fantastic challenge that perfectly aligns with my ambition to grow as a coach."

During her lengthy 16-year career Van Vleuten won almost all of cycling’s major prizes. On top of winning the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and two road world titles, she also won the Giro Donne on four occasions and La Vuelta Femenina. She also won two editions of the Tour of Flanders, Strade Bianche and Liège–Bastogne–Liège.

While her former rival Anna van der Breggen is set to return to WorldTour racing next year, Van Vleuten told Cycling Weekly at the Tour de France Femmes that she has now "closed that chapter" and is unlikely to ever return to competitive action.

"I quit at just the right time," Van Vleuten told Cycling Weekly. "I don't miss it. I haven't regretted quitting even for a single day, not even when I see such beautiful moments or people winning."

She added: "Being on the other side feels really good."

Fenix-Deceuninck also announced that Fenix would continue to back the team until at least 2027, and that they would be working with NXTG to bring more talent through their development system. NXTG has been aligned with AG Insurance-Soudal's development squads.