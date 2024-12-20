Annemiek van Vleuten returns to pro cycling with Fenix-Deceuninck

Recently retired two-time female road race world champion joins Belgian team as a performance mentor

Annemiek van Vleuten
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Annemiek van Vleuten has joined Belgian Women’s WorldTour team Fenix-Deceuninck as a performance mentor, it was announced on Friday.

The 42-year-old retired from professional cycling at the end of the 2023 road season after a glittering career but will return to the sport after just a year away from racing as part of the team’s management group. The former two-time world champion will work directly with riders like Puck Pieterse, and Pauliena Rooijakkers, who finished third in the most recent edition of the Tour de France Femmes.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1