Castelli says "Performance cycling will never be the same again" with what it hopes is your new best waterproof cycling jacket

Model wears new Perfetto Jersey from Castelli
(Image credit: Castelli)
Castelli's new Perfetto RoS 3 Jacket launches today, and for a change from the usual 'stiffer, lighter, faster' stuff we see so often, it actually sounds pretty groundbreaking.

The EU introduced a raft of rule changes recently governing what materials companies can use in technical clothing, meaning PFAS or forever chemicals as they're known, can no longer be used.

This new range from Italian stalwart, Castelli, uses a completely new fabric from Polartec® called AirCore™. The garment is rather humbly called Perfetto which means perfect in Italian. The RoS in the name refers to rain or shine and Castelli claims it redefines what "breathable" means.

This means, they say, that the Perfetto RoS 3 jacket performs as well in the dry as it does in the rain. It's designed for temperatures of 4-14°C (39-57°F) too, which should mean it's pretty handy for Autumn and a good chunk of winter even here in the UK.

Castelli points out that waterpoof gear that works too well at keeping you dry can get you plenty wet from sweat, defeating the object, and AirCore™ is were told, the answer to our boil in the bag prayers.

The Perfetto RoS jacket is available in men's and women's styles. The men’s jacket is available in the following four colourways:

Price is RRP €249,95 | $320,00 | £280,00

The women’s jacket is available in the following four colorways:

Pool Blue/Black Reflex

Price is RRP €249,95 | $320,00 | £280,00

various shots of a cycling jacket showing how it repels water, fits and looks

(Image credit: Castelli)
