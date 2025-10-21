Want to help design GB's bike for the 2028 Olympics? British Cycling has the job for you

The Great Britain Cycling Team is looking for a new performance engineering mechanic

Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell compete at the 2024 Olympics
(Image credit: SWpix.com/Alex Whitehead)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

If helping Team GB to Olympic glory at the 2028 Olympics feels like the dream job, then British Cycling might just have a job for you.

The Great Britain Cycling Team (GBCT), and by extension BC, is looking for a new performance engineering mechanic to help design and develop the next generation of groundbreaking bikes.

The role is based at the National Cycling Centre, the salary is listed as up to £32,000, and the successful engineer will be expected to start as soon as possible. Candidates have until 9 November to apply. If you want to get a taste of the action, the UCI Track World Championships begin tomorrow.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.