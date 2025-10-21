Want to help design GB's bike for the 2028 Olympics? British Cycling has the job for you

If helping Team GB to Olympic glory at the 2028 Olympics feels like the dream job, then British Cycling might just have a job for you.

The Great Britain Cycling Team (GBCT), and by extension BC, is looking for a new performance engineering mechanic to help design and develop the next generation of groundbreaking bikes.

There's no pressure, with 11 Olympic and 22 Paralympic medals being won in Paris last summer, as well as their joint-best UCI Track World Championships in 2024.

The mechanic will be part of GBCT's innovation arm, heavily involved in helping GB towards medals and adapt to the latest rule changes.

Currently, the GBCT ride the latest version of the Hope-Lotus HBT, which was ridden to success at both Tokyo and LA, and this will be updated again for Los Angeles in just under three years time. The GBCT performance director, Stephen Park, has called the HBT the "most advanced bike that has ever been ridden by British athletes".

According to the advert, which went live last week: "A key focus of this role is the meticulous preparation and maintenance of equipment for performance testing and development activities.

"The successful candidate will support aerodynamic testing, position optimisation, and equipment development by ensuring all mechanical aspects of test equipment are optimised and reliable."

"This role offers the opportunity to work at the cutting edge of cycling technology, collaborating with world-class athletes, coaches, and performance engineers to enhance efficiency across multiple cycling disciplines," the advert continues.

The key accountabilities range from preparing and maintaining equipment to testing to keeping up to date with the latest developments in bike tech.

BC is looking for someone "meticulous", "technically curious", "collaborative", a "problem solver", and "professional". You should apply if you have a relevant mechanical engineering qualification, with a degree in mechanical or sports engineering desired; you also need to have proven experience as a bike mechanic.

Candidates are expected to "have a genuine interest in how equipment works and how it can be improved. You actively seek to understand the engineering principles behind performance gains and are eager to learn new skills and techniques".

The role is based at the National Cycling Centre, the salary is listed as up to £32,000, and the successful engineer will be expected to start as soon as possible. Candidates have until 9 November to apply. If you want to get a taste of the action, the UCI Track World Championships begin tomorrow.