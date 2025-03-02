Better positioning and worse weather: the Visma-Lease a Bike checklist for the win after Opening Weekend disappointment

Dutch team miss out again at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne

Jasper Philipsen wins Kuurne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Visma-Lease a bike team boss Grischa Niermann has called for better positioning and a spot of bad weather to help the team secure the win they want, after heading home from Opening Weekend empty-handed.

The Dutch team came close at Sunday's Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, with the team's sprinter Olav Kooij coming a close second behind victor Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix), but as sports director Niermann said afterwards, the team "has to be better".

