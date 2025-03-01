'These weren't the feelings I was hoping for': Wout van Aert at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

The Belgian was a disappointed 11th behind Søren Wærenskjold

Wout van Aert, aero helmet, Omloop het Nieuwsblad 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Wout van Aert said he didn't have the feelings he was hoping for, after the Belgian's efforts were frustrated at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad by wildcard sprint winner Søren Wærenskjold.

Van Aert had featured often near the front of proceedings, along with team-mate Matteo Jorgenson, with the American putting in sterling work in the closing stages of the race following the Muur and Bosberg.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest