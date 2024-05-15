Jonathan Milan doubles up with sprint victory on stage 11 of Giro d'Italia

Italian becomes first sprinter to take two wins in 2024 edition of race

Jonathan Milan at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) became the first sprinter to double his stage win tally at this year's Giro d'Italia, proving to be the fastest in a bunch dash on day 11. 

The Italian, decked in the ciclamino purple as the points classification leader, outkicked Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) into a headwind in Francavilla al Mare. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸