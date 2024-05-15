Jonathan Milan doubles up with sprint victory on stage 11 of Giro d'Italia

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) became the first sprinter to double his stage win tally at this year's Giro d'Italia, proving to be the fastest in a bunch dash on day 11.

The Italian, decked in the ciclamino purple as the points classification leader, outkicked Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) into a headwind in Francavilla al Mare.

Merlier was then relegated for deviation, meaning Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) finished second, in a sprint finish that saw dsm-firmenich PostNL's Fabio Jakobsen hit the tarmac.

"Today it's just unbelievable what the guys did for me, like always," said a smiling Milan post-stage. "It's not just this 20-second sprint that makes me happy, or the victory in the end, it's all the work that the team did for me today, supporting me, bringing me to the crucial position for the sprint, pushing... This it what is making me happy. This is what makes us a real team, as we are.

"They are always believing in me, and I have to say thanks from the bottom of my heart for this. I'm just so happy to see this and then to see their happy faces."

The sprint proved a cagey affair on the Adriatic coast. With a U-turn at the 4km to go mark, the sprint teams jostled alongside the GC teams for position, before turning to charge into the wind.

"It's always tricky in the final how to predict and how to move," Milan said. "I think we tried to manage it as much as possible. It was a tricky final too, with some corners, and a straight finish. It was really more difficult to manage this than a normal finish with some corners.

"In the end, I found myself on [Merlier's] wheel. I think it was the perfect wheel. He started his sprint really strong, but then I tried to make mine and went good."

Last year, Milan managed to win one stage on his Grand Tour debut at the Giro d'Italia. He will be leaving this year's race with at least double that record. "It's really special," he said. "Last year, I was always close, [but] doing some mistakes. I think the most important thing to do is learn from these mistakes and go further. We did this with the team, and I'm proud of this."

There were no major changes in the general classification on stage 11, save for two bonus seconds Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) clawed back in an intermediate sprint. The Welshman now trails second-placed Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) by 16 seconds, and leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) by two minutes and 56 seconds.

How it happened

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 11 proved to be a sleepy day at the Giro d’Italia. After a fast-paced opening week, it was only natural the riders would enjoy a lull in the middle part of the race. Heading along Italy’s Adriatic coast, the 207km course offered few obstacles, and from the flag drop, Thomas Champion (Cofidis) took up the breakaway baton.

The Frenchman was joined promptly by Visma-Lease a Bike duo Tim van Dijke and Edoardo Affini, both enjoying freer roles after the withdrawal of their leader, Cian Uijtdebroeks, too unwell to start in the morning.

The leading trio lasted most of the day out front – 168km, to be exact – but with 35km to go, they were absorbed back into the bunch, and the sprint teams took up the charge.

Protecting their leader, Thomas, Ineos Grenadiers led into a U-turn with 4km to go. The finale, from that point, was straightforward – a flat road, with ocean vistas to the left, and a roaring headwind.

Aware of the wind, the sprint teams basked in the tension and bided their time. Then, within 300m to go, Merlier dared to kick down on the pedals first.

The Belgian, winner of stage three, propelled himself along the barrier at the side of the road. Over his left shoulder, though, pedalling slightly quicker, came Milan, clad in purple, and ultimately victorious by the seaside.

Results

Giro d'italia 2024, stage 11: Foiano di Val Fortore > Francavilla al Mare (207km)

1. Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek, in 4-23-18

2. Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck

3. Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti Kometa

4. Laurence Pithie (NZl) Groupama-FDJ

5. Juan Sebastián Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates

6. Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe

7. Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar

8. Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

9. Stanisław Aniołkowski (Pol) Cofidis

10. Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè, all at same time

General classification after stage 11

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 41-09:26

2. Daniel Martinez (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe, +2-40

3. Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, +2-56

4. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, +3-39

5. Antonio Tiberi (Ita) bahrain Victorious, +4-27

6. Romain Bardet (Fra) dsm-firmenich PostNL, +4-57

7. Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan, +5-19

8. Filippo Zana (Ita) Jayco-AIUla, +5-23

9. Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar, +5-28

10. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers, +5-52