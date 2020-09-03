How to watch the Tour de France 2020: Live stream all the action

This season has been hugely uncertain for both cycling fans and riders, but the biggest event on the calendar is scheduled to kick off in Nice on Saturday (August 29).

After the UCI suspended all racing back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tour de France was delayed from its usual slot in July and was reorganised for later in the summer.

This year’s race will now run from late August and finish in Paris on September 20, following the same course that was originally planned.

Riders will face a tough edition of the race, with eight mountain finishes and an uphill time trial to decide the winner of the 2020 yellow jersey.

Check out the full route here.

There have already been some surprises ahead of the race, as both Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome have been left out of the Team Ineos squad, as the British outfit backs Egan Bernal to defend his 2019 title.

But Bernal will face a tough challenge from Jumbo-Visma, as Primož Roglič has been in outstanding form in 2020 and will have support from a strong team including Tom Dumoulin.

Here is the full start-list for the 2020 Tour de France.

So far the first week of racing has been full of drama, with Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) taking the opening sprint stage and the first yellow jersey of his career. Kristoff also donned some striking €5,000 sunglasses on the podium.

Stage two was won by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) in classic fashion, forcing a breakaway on the final climb and taking back the yellow jersey he came so close to winning last year.

The third stage, another sprint day, was scooped by Lotto-Soudal’s Caleb Ewan who put in a remarkable ride to weave his way to first place ahead of Quick-Step’s Sam Bennett.

Stage four marked the first mountain stage of the race at Orcières-Merlette, with Primož Roglič proving himself strongest on the day with a sprint win at the summit.

But there were no major splits in the general classification and the race remains poised heading into the remainder of the first week.

Stage five was a quiet day in the peloton and it was a rare moment at the Tour as there was no breakaway. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) showed his class once again by taking the sprint victory at the line, while Julian Alaphilippe lost his race lead to Adam Yates due to a time penalty.

How to live stream the Tour de France 2020 in the UK

For British fans, there are a few options on how to watch the 2020 Tour de France, as Eurosport, GCN and ITV4 will be showing the action.

ITV4 will be returning with their usual free live coverage of the Tour de France each day, with coverage starting between 11am and 12.30pm each day and an hour-long highlights package from 7pm to 8pm.

With commentary from Tour de France regulars Ned Boulting and David Millar, as well as insight from Matt Rendell and former Olympian Chris Boardman, you can see all the action free of charge from the UK.

Eurosport viewers can catch the live racing on Eurosport 1 with coverage starting between 11am and 12.50pm each day depending on the stage, then running to around 4.30pm or 5.15pm.

GCN will also be showing the race live from their new Race Pass at similar times to the Eurosport broadcast.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you’ll either need a sports package through Sky or Virgin Media, or you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN Race Pass costs £39.99 a year.

Not in the UK for the Tour de France 2020? No worries – just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Tour de France 2020 when you’re not in your country

If you’re heading abroad during the racing –whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else – you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.