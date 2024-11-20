My bike-mounted garage opener is a luxury gimmick – but it's worth every penny

This article is part of a series called ‘A love letter to…’, where Cycling Weekly writers pour praise on their favourite aspects of cycling. The content below is unfiltered and authentic and has not been paid for.



When it comes to modern bike-related luxuries, some might swoon over electronic shifting, custom paint jobs, or superlight, superfast frames. These shiny upgrades are nice, no doubt. But in the realm of my daily cycling life, one luxury stands head and handlebars above the rest: my garage opener.

Yes, you may laugh or roll your eyes. Many of you may even be x-ing out of this article right now. I understand. On the surface, it does sound a bit pretentious. Not only do I have a roof over my head and a garage to store my bikes—I even have a magical door guardian that opens with a single click. Living the dream, right?

But hear me out, because this unsung hero deserves its moment.

This isn’t just any garage opener. This is the 12 Speed Products' Doormate and it sits, neatly tucked away, inside my handlebar ends. Wait, $40 for a glorified clicker?! Well yes. I started off by saying this is a luxury item, didn’t I? But truth be told, it’s worth every penny. So much so that I’ve invested in multiple units.

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Because each day, as I arrive home, this little device performs a huge convenience. Be it after a euphoric ride or one that leaves me soaked, splattered in mud, and utterly spent, the moment I reach my driveway, the Doormate springs into action, giving me quick and easy access to my garage.

No rummaging through my bar bag for the elusive clicker. No realising I once again forgot my keys. No traipsing through the house, dripping and grimy, to access the garage from the inside. Storage, warmth, food, and the much-needed shower are just a handlebar-click away.

The device isn’t heavy (16 grams), it doesn’t rattle, it’s got a one-year battery life, and it mostly goes unnoticed until it’s called upon. The Doormate is like an electronic, bike-mounted “open sesame”. More than that, it serves as a daily reminder that even the smallest luxuries – yes, even a humble garage clicker – can transform the ordinary into something worth savouring.