My bike-mounted garage opener is a luxury gimmick – but it's worth every penny

It's silly and extravagant, but also a huge convenience that I've come to appreciate in my daily cycling life

12 Speed Products&#039; Doormate
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in Features

This article is part of a series called ‘A love letter to…’, where Cycling Weekly writers pour praise on their favourite aspects of cycling. The content below is unfiltered and authentic and has not been paid for.

When it comes to modern bike-related luxuries, some might swoon over electronic shifting, custom paint jobs, or superlight, superfast frames. These shiny upgrades are nice, no doubt. But in the realm of my daily cycling life, one luxury stands head and handlebars above the rest: my garage opener.

Yes, you may laugh or roll your eyes. Many of you may even be x-ing out of this article right now. I understand. On the surface, it does sound a bit pretentious. Not only do I have a roof over my head and a garage to store my bikes—I even have a magical door guardian that opens with a single click. Living the dream, right?

