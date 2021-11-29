Cycling in snow and ice: how to stay safe and have fun

Winter is here! It wasn't just a warning on Game of Thrones, it has arrived in the northern hemisphere and has already hit northern Europe hard.

This can halt trainlines, cars and busses are left stranded and planes are grounded, with most people opting to exercise inside instead or build snowmen and have snowball fights.

And yet, in this frozen landscape, people are still riding their bikes. So, even though the weather has calmed a bit, it is still frozen out there with ice being the main danger for cyclists. We've gone through a few things to look out for and other things you will need.

Tips for cycling in snow and ice

Beware of black ice

Snow is easy to spot - black ice is less so

It's never really the snow that's the problem, that's manageable even on a road bike, but black ice is your slick tyres nemesis. It's often very hard to see and if you're going at a decent speed it could prove very costly.

If your ride goes over areas that regularly have water build-up and, like many country roads, isn't gritted you should either avoid or be very careful. Try to keep central to the road as much as you can avoiding the gutter of the road.

Under bridges and around drains are also hugely hazardous in these conditions so take it steady.

This may sound odd as a cyclist, but aim for busier roads. While vehicle exhaust fumes are causing climate change (among other things) they do help melt the dangerous ice making it at least safe to ride a bike on.

Don't get bullied by the cars either, your safest place on the road is in the middle of the road which is even recommended as well as being legal.

Go loosey goosey

Don't deathgrip the bars

As my driving instructor once said, "don't show the whites of your knuckles", basically don't grip too hard. This applies to cycling in snow and ice too. You're likely very cold, in discomfort and maybe tense but you should keep in mind that you have a loose grip on the bars father than holding on for dear life.

When you're tense you go rigid which changes how you control your bodyweight. Chill out, hum a happy tune, think of the coffee, mince pie and hot shower you're going to have when back home.

Relax your shoulders and sit lie you would on any other ride with most of your weight on the rear wheels with a smooth pedal action. Don't go all Alberto Contador and be out of the saddle all the time, be more Bradley Wiggins or Tom Dumoulin.

If you find yourself gripping hard on the bars just move your hand about a little bit and it should relieve the tension that's built up and give you more control.

Try and avoid the front brake, that is not your pal in this weather, using the rear brake with early gently braking with both levers being used to gently come to a stop, put your foot down if you're really unsure but that is for when you're barely moving.

Adjust your tyre choice

Wider tyres will provide greater grip

If you really go into detail about tyre pressure such as reducing the pressure when riding in the wet so that there is an increased contact area with the asphalt below, this also applies to ice.

The wider the tyre anyway gives you a better contact patch and more grip because of that. So if you have got the option to use wider rubber then go for it. Also, better puncture protection is vital as you won't be wanting to change an inner tube when you can't even feel your fingers!

Dress for the conditions

Light up to improve visibility

It goes without saying that you're going to want to layer up. Your hands and feet suffer particularly when it's cold. Quality winter gloves and overshoes will help to keep you more comfortable and ultimately safer due to increased ability to concentrate (and feel then handlebars).

Visibility in snow flurries is important both for you and other road users. Clear glasses will prevent your eyelashes from working on overdrive, whilst a set of bike lights will help mark you out on the road.

Treat your bike afterwards

Grit will act as an exfoliator for your bike. Image: Ben Wightman

Whilst we Brits aren't typically great at dealing with snow and ice, councils are fairly good at gritting the roads (in some areas). Grit prevents the ice from forming and snow from settling - but it's basically an exfoliator for your bike components.

Whilst you'll be thankful the crystals are there as you ride, make sure you give your bike a thorough wash after your ride, drying it down and applying a thin layer of lube to prevent rust. All ready to do it all again tomorrow...