Is it wheelie October already? New gravel and road hoops dropping everywhere just now

In today’s parlance the wheel was a true game changer. Straightforward in its concept it got us moving like never before and has kept us doing so in more ways than its originators could have imagined possible.

For cyclists the wheel remains an obsession. A desire for lighter, stronger, faster means we’re never short of choice when it comes upgrading, with perhaps greater specificity than ever before. The four new sets of hoops featured here echo that, designed for both road and gravel, with varying rim depths and price points. One even comes with its own designer bag!

Vision SC 48 i25 wheels

The rise of gravel racing and the use of wider tyres on the road means that we’re seeing more hybrid wheels that are suited to both applications. The new SC 48 i25 model from Vision is a case in point.

The hooked carbon rims feature a 48mm deep rim with an aero profile but combine this with a 25mm internal width to accommodate wide tyres. Vision says it used CFD to evaluate hundreds of rim profile variables across road and gravel categories before deciding on the 48/25 combination that’s designed to balance weight with stability and aerodynamics performance, beneficial to both gravel racing and road users alike.

Handbuilt, they use Vision’s V-200 hub, which includes a rear freehub that utilises its new pawl system that forgoes the bearing preload adjustment, replacing it with press-fit end caps that are maintenance-friendly, and 24 direct-pull aero spokes. The claimed weight for the pair is 1,590 grams.

Miche Kleos wheels

Two years in development, the new Kleos range from Miche aims to deliver cutting-edge tech at a more affordable price.

Like many wheels receiving an update, both the 42mm and 50mm rim depth offerings now have a wider internal rim measurement, up from 21mm to 23mm. Miche says it's done this to better fit with 28-30mm tyres that are often used today, from a both a stability and aerodynamic standpoint; the range also includes 67 mm, and 67/85 mm options.

The carbon rims featured a mini-hook profile, making them compatible with both a tubeless set-up and regular tubes. These are paired with CNC-machined aluminium hubs and 24 stainless steel spokes. Claimed weights are 1,515g and 1,545g for the 42 and 50 models respectively.

Fulcrum x Polartec Sharq wheels

A marriage of Fulcrum and Polartec seems, at first, to be an unlikely partnership. But the high-tech wheel brand and the fabric manufacturer have a shared interest in performance and have combined to offer a wheelset and a protective bag that starts to make more sense once you dig into the details.

The new Sharq wheels features a distinctive carbon ‘2-Wave’ rim profile and spokes that’s aimed to deliver aero enhancements across varying terrain and weather, The 42-47mm rim depth is matched to a 25mm internal width that, like the Vision wheels above, makes them suitable for gravel and road use. Claimed weight is 1,440g, while the price tag is £2,289,00 / $2,807.

And here’s where the Polartec® Power Shield™ Pro wheel bag steps in. Light and expensive is a combination that deserves protection and the bag’s main non-PFAS weatherproof fabric is designed to do just that; there is also a matching bike cap thrown in, made from the same breathable and quick-drying material. The partnership is topped up with matching graphics across the wheels and bag.

Dangerholm's Faction Bike Studio and Lx Lab concept rims

(Image credit: Dangerholm)

Gustav Gullholm aka Dangerholm is best known for his featherweight custom bike builds but the Norwegian has teamed up with two Canadian companies to create an aero concept wheel designed for gravel riding.

Faction Bike Studio and Lx Lab teamed up to bring his wild looking design to life; the former delivers design, development and industrialization work to a range of clients, while the latter specialises in engineering simulation and composite manufacturing.

The wheel (shown here against a regular sized rim) measures a whopping 52mm wide and 70mm deep, with a cavernous 45mm internal rim width, optimised around 2.1” to 2.25” tyres. Gullholm says the concept is to bring performance and aero properties to a wide gravel wheel. He’ll be showing off the wheels at the Bespoked Dresden show in October.