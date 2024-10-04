'I don’t know where I’d be without my leg' – Paracyclist Meg Fisher to tackle Ecuador’s Highest Peak, 20,549ft Chimborazo, to help provide life-changing prosthetics for amputees

'I will never forget how people told me to keep my expectations of my abilities low...I’m doing this to see if I can do it and to show others that they can do it too,' says Fisher.

Megan Fisher
(Image credit: Megan Fisher)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

This weekend, Paracyclist Dr. Meg Fisher and two fellow adaptive athletes will embark on a mission to reach new heights: climbing Ecuador’s three highest peaks—Cayambe, Chimborazo, and Cotopaxi. Their goal? To show that there are no limits to their abilities and to raise critical funds for the Range of Motion Project (ROMP), which provides prosthetics to underserved communities worldwide.

The expedition, which aims to raise enough money to provide prosthetics to 250 people, is part of the 10th annual Climbing for ROMP campaign. Fisher, an elite para-cyclist and retired Paralympian, is joined by Kyle Stepp, an elite para-triathlete, and Zachary Friedley, a para runner, as they take on the physical and mental challenge of scaling heights up to 20,549 feet.

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

