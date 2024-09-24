Not all cycling heroes wear yellow jerseys: meet my trailblazing cycling icons

Far away from the WorldTour, these riders are reshaping the world of cycling through advocacy, inclusion and community.

Alexandera Houchin and Marley Blonsky
(Image credit: Marley Blonsky)
Marley Blonsky
Pro cycling isn’t my thing. Sure, when the Tour de France (and especially the Tour de France Femmes) is on TV, I’ll turn it on. But I’m not reading race recaps or keeping up with the drama. Heck, if there were a lineup of pro cyclists in front of me, I’d be hard-pressed to name them accurately.

I realise that this is sure to ruffle some feathers, especially in this publication, but please hear me out. I have a deep respect for the pro peloton and the years of hard training, dedication, and sacrifice they've made to get to where they are. But watching people excel physically just doesn’t get me as excited as some everyday people who are doing incredible things both in and out of the saddle. And I would like for you to meet some of them.

