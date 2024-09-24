Not all cycling heroes wear yellow jerseys: meet my trailblazing cycling icons

Pro cycling isn’t my thing. Sure, when the Tour de France (and especially the Tour de France Femmes) is on TV, I’ll turn it on. But I’m not reading race recaps or keeping up with the drama. Heck, if there were a lineup of pro cyclists in front of me, I’d be hard-pressed to name them accurately.

I realise that this is sure to ruffle some feathers, especially in this publication, but please hear me out. I have a deep respect for the pro peloton and the years of hard training, dedication, and sacrifice they've made to get to where they are. But watching people excel physically just doesn’t get me as excited as some everyday people who are doing incredible things both in and out of the saddle. And I would like for you to meet some of them.

Caveat: Yes, there are a few “professional cyclists” on my list who are fast and make their living riding bicycles, but I’m inspired by their other work, too, not just their ability to ride fast.



Alexandera Houchin

(Image credit: Marley Blonsky)

Single-speed bikepacker

Instagram: @alexanderahouchin

Youtube: @ahouchin01

Alexandera is an ultra-endurance cyclist who first came onto my radar in 2018 after 'accidentally' winning the 2,745-mile Tour Divide bikepacking race on a single-speed bicycle.

Alexandera is known for racing in jean shorts and boots and has racked up multiple ultra-endurance race wins on her single speed. She is a member of the Fond Du Lac band of the Lake Superior Chippewa, proudly representing her people through all of her endeavors.

I deeply respect and admire her grit and perseverance, as she is often candid about the challenges she faces on her adventures. Put simply, watching Alexandera ride makes me want to try stupidly hard things.

Iresha Picot

(Image credit: Iresha Picot)

Founder and Leader of Black Girl Joy Ride

Instagram: @ireshadahoodtherapist

Iresha recently came onto my radar and I am obsessed with everything she does. Based in Philadelphia, PA, Iresha is a Licensed Behavior Specialist and Therapist who has worked in mental and behavioural health for the last 15 years. She currently provides treatment to both the autism spectrum population and women and trans people who are incarcerated. Iresha is the founder and leader of Black Girl Joy Ride.

Black Girl Joy Ride is exactly what the title indicates - a bike ride centring joy for Black women. The ride meets monthly and is open to riders of all levels, as they do an hour-long slow cruise on a Philadelphia bike path with frequent regroups for breaks and a group photo. As she explained recently on my All Bodies on Bikes podcast, she is constantly working to lower the barriers of entry to cycling, going so far as to secure grant funding to provide bikes and helmets for attendees of the monthly ride.

Iresha is a great example of a leader who saw a need in her community and, instead of waiting for someone else to solve it, took the initiative herself to fill the gap. We could all learn a lot from Iresha’s initiative—both the focus on joy and centering her personal community.

Dr. Meg Fisher

(Image credit: Meg Fisher)

Paralympian, Physical Therapist, Advocate

Instagram: @megfisher

Website: gomegfisher.com



If you've been reading Cycling Weekly for a while, then you probably already know Dr. Meg Fisher.

Meg is a highly decorated para cyclist, physical therapist and motivational speaker who continues to challenge norms and possibilities for para-athletes. Meg is a relentless champion and advocate for para inclusion in all levels of sport, working with race directors to ensure para categories are included.

A recent film called “Able” highlights Meg’s 2023 accomplishment of completing Leadboat, a notoriously difficult cycling challenge in which participants race the Leadville 100 mountain bike race on Saturday and the 144-mile Steamboat Gravel race the very next day. As documented in the film, Meg became the first paracyclist to complete this challenge. While I’ve already spoiled the conclusion, the film is worth a watch, if only to get to know Meg Fisher a little bit better.





Beyond the finish line

In a world where fast times and podium finishes get the spotlight, it’s important to celebrate cyclists who are making an impact both on and off the bike. These folks are pushing boundaries, advocating for change, and inspiring others to get out and ride—no matter their background or ability. Whether it's Meg Fisher championing para-inclusion, Iresha Picot fostering joy and community through Black Girl Joy Ride or Alexandera Houchin showing us that grit and authenticity matter just as much as speed, these everyday heroes remind us that the most powerful stories in cycling aren't always about who crosses the finish line first.

