Chasing personal goals: What it's really like riding at the back of the pack

The efforts at the back end of the race are just as worthy of celebration as the winners at the front

Marley Blonsky
(Image credit: Gretchen Powers)
Marley Blonsky
By
published
in Features

At SBT GRVL earlier this month, I set a goal of finishing in seven hours, hoping to be back at the finish line by 2 p.m. Is this an ambitious goal for me? Not by a long shot. Is it realistic? Yes.

That 2 p.m. finish would put me at a comfortable pace of 8 mph for my planned completion of the Red Course, which consisted of 56 miles (90km) of gravel and pavement with nearly 4,800 feet (1463m) of climbing. My typical pace on gravel is 11 mph, so my goal was readily achievable as long as I stuck to the plan of minimal stops, walking when necessary to maintain forward progress, and keeping the rubber side down.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Marley Blonsky
Marley Blonsky
Contributor

Marley Blonsky is a fat adventure cyclist, co-founder of All Bodies on Bikes, co-host of the All Bodies on Bikes podcast, curve model, advocate, and consultant. Marley is fiercely passionate about size inclusion, believing that everyone deserves full access to life - including at work, in sport, and at home.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸