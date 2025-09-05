2025 Big Ride Challenge finisher's medals available to order!

The 2025 Big Ride Challenge medals have landed in the CW office and are ready to be shipped out to those who have completed their mileage target for the year.

Priced £8.99 (including UK postage and packaging) the medals are made of recycled metals and come with a satin ribbon and a certificate signed by the editor. Riders based elsewhere in the world can still order a medal, but might have to pay a little more for the postage.

>> Ridden 5,000 miles? Order your CW5000 medal here

>> Ridden 2,500 miles? You can order a Maxi medal here

>> If you've ridden 1,000 miles, order a Midi medal here

>> If you rode 500 miles this year, order a Mini medal

If you've just found the MyWhoosh Big Ride Challenge, it's never too late to sign up. All miles ridden from January 1st count towards the total. Once you sign up you'll receive monthly challenges throughout the year, can join the private Facebook group and join our Thursday evening social rides on MyWhoosh.

