Cycling Weekly 2021 mileage chart

Cycling Weekly magazine has been printing the annual mileage chart since the early nineteenth century. Before Strava, there were GPS devices, before them milometers and before them maps. Cyclists have always measured the distance they ride over the course of a calendar year.

For decades, the mileage chart was one of the only way to track your miles other than a standard diary. Readers would send in their charts and throughout January the magazine would look at the riding of those how hit the big numbers, and those who pushed themselves

