Jonas Vingegaard’s former team reclaims Coll de Rates KOM from Juan Ayuso

Jonas Vingegaard’s former ColoQuick team has reclaimed the Strava KOM on the Col de Rates in Spain from UAE Team Emirates Spanish star, Juan Ayuso.

The KOM on the climb has become synonymous with the Danish Continental team after Vingegaard famously took the record in March 2018, setting a time of 13.02 and beating the previous record holder Tejay Van Garderen, before going on to join the WorldTour with Visma-Lease a Bike.

At 12:49, Ayuso went on to better Vingegaard’s time. But while on a training camp in the area, ColoQuick were inspired to return and reclaim the title which now stands at 12:38.

ColoQuick DS and former pro Christian Moberg jokingly told Cycling Weekly that the team see the record as part of their identity.

"For some years we’ve been going back there,” he said. “Of course because of the history right now with Jonas and so on people talk about it but we already did it in 2015 and 2016 as a time trial and then the first year when Jonas went so fast up there we thought about this KOM."

"This year we were just looking at the files after training and we saw some very big engines, big numbers. Then I was just asking the boys if they wanted to try and make an attempt. I told them that their watts per kilo is so good so it could be an opportunity for making a good time up there but I was not sure."

As well as the serious side of training, Moberg told CW that having a go at taking the KOM was all part of the fun of being away at a camp together.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"For us it's also like a good opportunity to build teamwork and spirit," he said. "It's like a signature for the team now that we go out there with the whole team and make this lead out, so we have to also train together, adapt to each other and know each other better.

"And for the boys it's like winning something special, you know, when you have 14 riders making a plan to do something like that together. Of course I was surprised at the time."

Two time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard started out at ColoQuick in Denmark (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Personally for me, the story about all this is great for this team," he added. "A Tour de France Danish winner came from this team and then we keep on going with this attempt and we also have more or less 70 sponsors and partners here. They were cheering and they love when we're doing these attempts and talked all together at the dinner table in the evening and the day before about it.

"We also obviously know that this is not a bike race and there's so many mountains in the world you can go make a lead out and take a KOM and so on. But for us, personally at this team, it's special."

The man who now officially holds the time, Øxenberg Hansen, is one to watch for the future, Moberg explained.

He said: "We have very good communication with all the Danish juniors and we always try to stay in touch with the best junior boys and bring in three, normally two or three first into the team each year. Before Christmas, we talked a lot with Peter and his team and his manager, he already has got an agent and he also has been for training camp with Uno-X.

"So there's also other people that know his ability and his power. He's only been racing on the road for three years. He develops so quickly and there's still so much to work with."