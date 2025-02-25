Women's WorldTour 2025: Everything you need to know about the teams

Meet the 15 squads that compete in the top tier of racing

The peloton during stage 2 of the 2025 women&#039;s Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)
in News

Now in its 10th year, the women's WorldTour continues going from strength to strength, with new protagonists and narratives to follow.

Among the 15 teams that make up the elite tier of racing are SD Worx-Protime, now with the returning Anna van der Breggen, FDJ-Suez, bolstered by the signing of Demi Vollering, and Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto, home of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift champion Kasia Niewiadoma.

