Urko Berrade wins solo from the breakaway on stage 18 of the Vuelta a España

Berrade grabs Equipo Kern Pharma’s third stage win at the Spanish team’s home Grand Tour

Urko Berrade
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Urko Berrade took the win from the breakaway on stage 18 of the Vuelta a España to win a third stage for Equipo Kern Pharma at their home Grand Tour. 

The Spaniard dropped his breakaway compatriots at the six kilometre mark when he tracked an initial move from Steven Kruijswijk (Visma-Lease a Bike). Berrade attacked over the top of the Dutchman and would not be seen again. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸