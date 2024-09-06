Primož Roglič takes GC lead with solo mountain win on stage 19 of the Vuelta a España

The Slovenian was on imperious form on the Alto de Moncalvillo summit finish

(Image credit: Getty Images)
After days and weeks of edging ever closer, Primož Roglič finally lifted the red GC leader's jersey from the shoulders of Ben O'Connor (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale), on stage 19 of the Vuelta a España.

He made an impressive solo escape on the final climb to take a stage win that had not been in the plan, he said afterwards.

