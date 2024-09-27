'Racing will go on' - World Championships to continue after death of Muriel Furrer, respecting her family's wishes

Staffing increased on course after fatal incident, with UCI Gala cancelled

The races will go on. That was the message from the UCI and the Zürich World Championships organising committee after a dark day in the Swiss city which saw the death of Swiss junior rider Muriel Furrer announced.

The 18-year-old died following a crash in the junior women’s road race on Thursday, in which she sustained a "serious head injury". The incident took place on the Zürich city circuit, which will be tackled by both elite road races this weekend.

