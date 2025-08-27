Matteo Jorgenson, Neilson Powless and Kristen Faulkner all to skip Rwanda World Championships for USA

Quinn Simmons and Chloé Dygert to lead American team at Worlds, as only two elite women entered into road race

Matteo Jorgenson on the front of the 2024 World Championships road race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Matteo Jorgenson, Kristen Faulkner, Neilson Powless and Brandon McNulty are all to skip the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda next month.

The quartet were revealed to have declined their nominations from USA Cycling as the governing body for the sport in the US revealed their 23-rider squad for the worlds.

In the first-ever under-23 women's race, American U23 national champion Ella Sabo (Virginia’s Blue Ridge-TWENTY28) will lead the team, with U23 national TT champion Cole Kessler (Lidl-Trek Future Racing) leading the U23 men.

Full USA squad for Road World Championships

Elite Men

Will Barta (Movistar) - Road Race, Time Trial
Luke Lamperti (Soudal Quick-Step) - Road Race
Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) - Road Race, Time Trial
Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) - Road Race
Kevin Vermaerke (Team Picnic PostNL) - Road Race
Larry Warbasse (Tudor Pro Cycling) - Road Race

Elite Women

Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) - Road Race, Time Trial
Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) - Road Race, Time Trial

U23 Men

Evan Boyle (Hagens Berman Jayco) - Road Race
Cole Kessler (Lidl-Trek Future Racing) - Road Race, Time Trial

U23 Women

Mia Aseltine (Competitive Edge Racing) - Road Race, Time Trial
Helena Jones (AG Insurance-Soudal) - Road Race, Time Trial
Ella Sabo (Virginia’s Blue Ridge-TWENTY28) - Road Race
Katherine Sarkisov (CCB p/b Levine Law Group Cycling) - Road Race

Junior Men

Kashus Adamski (Hot Tubes Cycling) - Road Race
Ashlin Barry (JEGG - SKIL - DJR) - Road Race, Time Trial
Beckam Drake (Hill’s Sport Shop) - Road Race, Time Trial
Enzo Hincapie (EF Education-ONTO) - Road Race
Braden Reitz (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Newgen) - Road Race

Junior Women

Lidia Cusack (Tofauti Everyone Active Majaco) - Road Race, Time Trial
Liliana Edwards - Road Race, Time Trial
Alexis Jaramillo (Sonic Boom Racing) - Road Race
Alyssa Sarkisov (dcdevo Racing Academy)

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1