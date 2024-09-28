'In a sprint with Kopecky, that’s probably the best I can do' - Chloé Dygert content with silver in World Championships road race

The American took the best result for her country since 1991 in the road race, capping off great year for USA women's cycling

Chloé Dygert
(Image credit: SWPix.com/Ed Sykes)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Such was the bleakness of the weather and the ferocity of the downpour in Zürich on Saturday on the eve of the elite women's race at the World Championships that Chloé Dygert had second thoughts about taking part at atll.

"This morning, I didn’t want to race," she explained post-race. "So to come away with silver now I’m just sad that it’s not gold."

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

