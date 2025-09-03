'It's largely a mental issue' – Lotte Kopecky to skip Road World Championships, will not defend rainbow jersey

There will be no hat-trick for the Belgian, with the rainbow bands likely going to someone new

Lotte Kopecky will not defend her rainbow jersey at the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda this month, it has been revealed, as Belgium announced their five-woman squad.

The Belgian, road race champion in 2023 and 2024, would have been one of the favourites in Kigali, but there will be no hat-trick for the 29-year-old. In her place, there will likely be a new world champion, although not if Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has anything to do with it.

Kopecky will return to competition at the Tour de l'Ardèche next week, and possibly will take part at the European Championships in early October. She will then focus on track racing, with the Track World Championships taking place in Santiago, Chile, at the end of the month.

