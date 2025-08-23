How to watch the Vuelta a España 2025: Everything you need to live stream the Spanish Grand Tour

The Vuelta a España is set to start on Saturday August 23 in Turin, Italy, and will run for three weeks to finish on Sunday September 14. The final Grand Tour of the year, it represents the last chance for big name contenders who have so far missed out to redeem their seasons – but the Spanish race has its own character and challenges for fans to enjoy too.

Held entirely in the northern half of the country, the race snakes east to west across the Pyrenees and then the Asturias before dropping down to the centre for its final four stages.

An incessantly hilly and mountainous three weeks, this year's Vuelta a España will be a major test for all who ride. There are two time trials – one of them being a team time trial on stage four and the other a longish, flat test on stage 18 – but the sprinters won't find much here with just three likely chances.

Below, Cycling Weekly has put together all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch the Vuelta a España wherever you are.

Quick guide to watching the Vuelta a España

UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon), daily highlights on Quest

TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon), daily highlights on Quest US: Peacock ($10.99/mon)

Peacock ($10.99/mon) Canada: Flobikes ($39.99/mon)

Flobikes ($39.99/mon) Australia: SBS (Free)

SBS (Free) Free live streams: SBS (Australia), RTVE (Spain), VRT/Sporza (Belgium), NOS (Netherlands).

SBS (Australia), RTVE (Spain), VRT/Sporza (Belgium), NOS (Netherlands). Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with NordVPN

How to watch the Vuelta a España 2025 in the UK

In the UK, the race will be shown live across TNT Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery's premium sports channels, with it being on 1, 2, 3 and 4 depending on the day and the time. Check the schedule.

The will also be available online and on mobile devices on Discovery+, with a package price of £30.99 a month. This also gains viewers access to Warner Bros. Discovery's full range of sports listings.

There will also be free-to-air Vuelta a España highlights on the Quest channel in the UK during the race, broadcast nightly from 7-8pm.

How to watch the Vuelta a España 2025 in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, this year's coverage of the Vuelta a España is divided across Peacock for those in the US and FloBikes for those in Canada.

Peacock is part of NBC Sports, which comes at $10.99 per month and includes programming from NBC and Bravo.

Flobikes is in charge of broadcasting the Vuelta a España in Canada. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans. The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.

Can I watch the Vuelta a España 2025 for free?

Fans across the world from Australia to northern Europe will be happy to learn that there are numerous free streams of the Vuelta a España available this year, thanks to broadcasters in their regions.

In Australia, the race is being shown on TV and online by SBS, the country's public service broadcaster. Streaming is available at SBS On Demand.

In Spain, which is of course the Vuelta's host nation, the race will be free to air on state-owned broadcaster RTVE.

The Vuelta is also free to watch in Belgium, with Flemish-language coverage on VRT and the Sporza website. Next door in the Netherlands, the Vuelta is free to watch on NOS.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch the Vuelta a España while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

What to expect at the Vuelta a España

The Vuelta a España is the final three-week race of the year, following the Giro d'Italia in May and the Tour de France in July. It wasn't always this way round – for the first 60 years of its history the Spanish race was the first Grand Tour on the calendar, before being moved in 1995 with the aim of attracting bigger name riders.

Despite this, it continues to exist in the shadow of its siblings to some extent, but can still feature an impressive start list. This year's is none too shabby, featuring Jonas Vingegaard as favourite no less, supported by a very capable team including Matteo Jorgenson and former winner Sepp Kuss.

They will face an impressive set of opponents, including a strong UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad that features Joāo Almeida and Juan Ayuso.

Also riding are Egan Bernal, Tom Pidcock, former Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley and Ben O'Connor, who finished second on GC in last year's Vuelta a España.

The relentless parcours means the GC contenders will rarely be far from the action from start to finish.

2025 Vuelta a España stage start and finish times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Date Start location Finish location Distance Terrain Estimated stage times (BST) 1 23 August Torino Novara 186.1km Flat 11:55-16:20 2 24 August Alba Limone Piemonte 159.6km Flat, uphill finale 12:35-16:21 3 25 August San Maurizio Canavese Ceres 134.6km Medium mountains 13:20-16:22 4 26 August Susa Voiron 206.7km Medium mountains 13:35-15:31 5 27 August Figueres Figueres 24.1km TTT 15:37-17:30 6 28 August Olot Pal. Andorra 170.3km Mountains 11:35-16:16 7 29 August Andorra la Vella Cerler. Huesca la Magia 188km Mountains 10:55-16:13 8 30 August Monzón Templario Zaragoza 163.5km Mountains 12:40-16:20 9 31 August Alfaro Estación de Esqui de Valdezcaray 195.5km Hilly, uphill finale 11:20-16:16 10 2 September Parque de la Naturaleza Sendaviva El Ferial Larra Belagua 175.3km Flat, uphill finale 11:55-16:18 11 3 September Bilbao Bilbao 157.4km Medium mountains 12:30-16:20 12 4 September Laredo Los Corrales de Buelna 144.9km Medium mountains 13:00-16:22 13 5 September Cabezón de la Sal L'Angliru 202.7km Mountains 10:50-16:14 14 6 September Avilés Alto de la Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo 135.9km Mountains 12:30-16:13 15 7 September A Veiga/Vegadeo Monforte de Lemos 167.8km Medium mountains 12:05-16:17 16 9 September Poio Mos. Castro de Herville 167.9km Medium mountains 12:05-16:17 17 10 September O Barco de Valdeorras Alto de El Morredero. Ponferrada 143.2km Medium mountains 12:30-16:00 18 11 September Valladolid Valladolid 27.2km ITT 12:12-13:41 19 12 September Rueda Guijuelo 161.9km Flat 12:50-16:21 20 13 September Robledo de Chavela Bola del Mundo. Puerto de Navacerrada 165.6km Mountains 12:00-16:17 21 14 September Alalpardo Madrid 111.6km Flat 15:40-18:22

