How to watch the Vuelta a España 2025: Everything you need to live stream the Spanish Grand Tour

The Vuelta a España is set to start on Saturday August 23 in Turin, Italy, and will run for three weeks to finish on Sunday September 14. The final Grand Tour of the year, it represents the last chance for big name contenders who have so far missed out to redeem their seasons – but the Spanish race has its own character and challenges for fans to enjoy too.

Held entirely in the northern half of the country, the race snakes east to west across the Pyrenees and then the Asturias before dropping down to the centre for its final four stages.

Below, Cycling Weekly has put together all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch the Vuelta a España wherever you are.

Quick guide to watching the Vuelta a España

  • UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon), daily highlights on Quest
  • US: Peacock ($10.99/mon)
  • Canada: Flobikes ($39.99/mon)
  • Australia: SBS (Free)
  • Free live streams: SBS (Australia), RTVE (Spain), VRT/Sporza (Belgium), NOS (Netherlands).
  • Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with NordVPN

How to watch the Vuelta a España 2025 in the UK

In the UK, the race will be shown live across TNT Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery's premium sports channels, with it being on 1, 2, 3 and 4 depending on the day and the time. Check the schedule.

The will also be available online and on mobile devices on Discovery+, with a package price of £30.99 a month. This also gains viewers access to Warner Bros. Discovery's full range of sports listings.

There will also be free-to-air Vuelta a España highlights on the Quest channel in the UK during the race, broadcast nightly from 7-8pm.

How to watch the Vuelta a España 2025 in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, this year's coverage of the Vuelta a España is divided across Peacock for those in the US and FloBikes for those in Canada.

Peacock is part of NBC Sports, which comes at $10.99 per month and includes programming from NBC and Bravo.

Flobikes is in charge of broadcasting the Vuelta a España in Canada. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans. The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.

Can I watch the Vuelta a España 2025 for free?

Fans across the world from Australia to northern Europe will be happy to learn that there are numerous free streams of the Vuelta a España available this year, thanks to broadcasters in their regions.

In Australia, the race is being shown on TV and online by SBS, the country's public service broadcaster. Streaming is available at SBS On Demand.

In Spain, which is of course the Vuelta's host nation, the race will be free to air on state-owned broadcaster RTVE.

The Vuelta is also free to watch in Belgium, with Flemish-language coverage on VRT and the Sporza website. Next door in the Netherlands, the Vuelta is free to watch on NOS.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch the Vuelta a España while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

What to expect at the Vuelta a España

The Vuelta a España is the final three-week race of the year, following the Giro d'Italia in May and the Tour de France in July. It wasn't always this way round – for the first 60 years of its history the Spanish race was the first Grand Tour on the calendar, before being moved in 1995 with the aim of attracting bigger name riders.

Despite this, it continues to exist in the shadow of its siblings to some extent, but can still feature an impressive start list. This year's is none too shabby, featuring Jonas Vingegaard as favourite no less, supported by a very capable team including Matteo Jorgenson and former winner Sepp Kuss.

They will face an impressive set of opponents, including a strong UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad that features Joāo Almeida and Juan Ayuso.

Also riding are Egan Bernal, Tom Pidcock, former Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley and Ben O'Connor, who finished second on GC in last year's Vuelta a España.

The relentless parcours means the GC contenders will rarely be far from the action from start to finish.

2025 Vuelta a España stage start and finish times

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Stage

Date

Start location

Finish location

Distance

Terrain

Estimated stage times (BST)

1

23 August

Torino

Novara

186.1km

Flat

11:55-16:20

2

24 August

Alba

Limone Piemonte

159.6km

Flat, uphill finale

12:35-16:21

3

25 August

San Maurizio Canavese

Ceres

134.6km

Medium mountains

13:20-16:22

4

26 August

Susa

Voiron

206.7km

Medium mountains

13:35-15:31

5

27 August

Figueres

Figueres

24.1km

TTT

15:37-17:30

6

28 August

Olot

Pal. Andorra

170.3km

Mountains

11:35-16:16

7

29 August

Andorra la Vella

Cerler. Huesca la Magia

188km

Mountains

10:55-16:13

8

30 August

Monzón Templario

Zaragoza

163.5km

Mountains

12:40-16:20

9

31 August

Alfaro

Estación de Esqui de Valdezcaray

195.5km

Hilly, uphill finale

11:20-16:16

10

2 September

Parque de la Naturaleza Sendaviva

El Ferial Larra Belagua

175.3km

Flat, uphill finale

11:55-16:18

11

3 September

Bilbao

Bilbao

157.4km

Medium mountains

12:30-16:20

12

4 September

Laredo

Los Corrales de Buelna

144.9km

Medium mountains

13:00-16:22

13

5 September

Cabezón de la Sal

L'Angliru

202.7km

Mountains

10:50-16:14

14

6 September

Avilés

Alto de la Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo

135.9km

Mountains

12:30-16:13

15

7 September

A Veiga/Vegadeo

Monforte de Lemos

167.8km

Medium mountains

12:05-16:17

16

9 September

Poio

Mos. Castro de Herville

167.9km

Medium mountains

12:05-16:17

17

10 September

O Barco de Valdeorras

Alto de El Morredero. Ponferrada

143.2km

Medium mountains

12:30-16:00

18

11 September

Valladolid

Valladolid

27.2km

ITT

12:12-13:41

19

12 September

Rueda

Guijuelo

161.9km

Flat

12:50-16:21

20

13 September

Robledo de Chavela

Bola del Mundo. Puerto de Navacerrada

165.6km

Mountains

12:00-16:17

21

14 September

Alalpardo

Madrid

111.6km

Flat

15:40-18:22

