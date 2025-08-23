How to watch the Vuelta a España 2025: Everything you need to live stream the Spanish Grand Tour
All the key information for the final Grand Tour of the year, which runs from Saturday August 23 through Sunday September 14
The Vuelta a España is set to start on Saturday August 23 in Turin, Italy, and will run for three weeks to finish on Sunday September 14. The final Grand Tour of the year, it represents the last chance for big name contenders who have so far missed out to redeem their seasons – but the Spanish race has its own character and challenges for fans to enjoy too.
Held entirely in the northern half of the country, the race snakes east to west across the Pyrenees and then the Asturias before dropping down to the centre for its final four stages.
An incessantly hilly and mountainous three weeks, this year's Vuelta a España will be a major test for all who ride. There are two time trials – one of them being a team time trial on stage four and the other a longish, flat test on stage 18 – but the sprinters won't find much here with just three likely chances.
Below, Cycling Weekly has put together all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch the Vuelta a España wherever you are.
Quick guide to watching the Vuelta a España
- UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon), daily highlights on Quest
- US: Peacock ($10.99/mon)
- Canada: Flobikes ($39.99/mon)
- Australia: SBS (Free)
- Free live streams: SBS (Australia), RTVE (Spain), VRT/Sporza (Belgium), NOS (Netherlands).
- Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with NordVPN
How to watch the Vuelta a España 2025 in the UK
In the UK, the race will be shown live across TNT Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery's premium sports channels, with it being on 1, 2, 3 and 4 depending on the day and the time. Check the schedule.
The will also be available online and on mobile devices on Discovery+, with a package price of £30.99 a month. This also gains viewers access to Warner Bros. Discovery's full range of sports listings.
There will also be free-to-air Vuelta a España highlights on the Quest channel in the UK during the race, broadcast nightly from 7-8pm.
How to watch the Vuelta a España 2025 in the US and Canada
For North American viewers, this year's coverage of the Vuelta a España is divided across Peacock for those in the US and FloBikes for those in Canada.
Peacock is part of NBC Sports, which comes at $10.99 per month and includes programming from NBC and Bravo.
Flobikes is in charge of broadcasting the Vuelta a España in Canada. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans. The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.
Can I watch the Vuelta a España 2025 for free?
Fans across the world from Australia to northern Europe will be happy to learn that there are numerous free streams of the Vuelta a España available this year, thanks to broadcasters in their regions.
In Australia, the race is being shown on TV and online by SBS, the country's public service broadcaster. Streaming is available at SBS On Demand.
In Spain, which is of course the Vuelta's host nation, the race will be free to air on state-owned broadcaster RTVE.
The Vuelta is also free to watch in Belgium, with Flemish-language coverage on VRT and the Sporza website. Next door in the Netherlands, the Vuelta is free to watch on NOS.
Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.
How to watch the Vuelta a España while abroad
Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.
With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and compatibility with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more, there's a reason why NordVPN is considered the best VPN for streaming. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it's currently on offer at a huge discount – that's a win!
Want to know more? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations of using a VPN...
– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?
What to expect at the Vuelta a España
The Vuelta a España is the final three-week race of the year, following the Giro d'Italia in May and the Tour de France in July. It wasn't always this way round – for the first 60 years of its history the Spanish race was the first Grand Tour on the calendar, before being moved in 1995 with the aim of attracting bigger name riders.
Despite this, it continues to exist in the shadow of its siblings to some extent, but can still feature an impressive start list. This year's is none too shabby, featuring Jonas Vingegaard as favourite no less, supported by a very capable team including Matteo Jorgenson and former winner Sepp Kuss.
They will face an impressive set of opponents, including a strong UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad that features Joāo Almeida and Juan Ayuso.
Also riding are Egan Bernal, Tom Pidcock, former Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley and Ben O'Connor, who finished second on GC in last year's Vuelta a España.
The relentless parcours means the GC contenders will rarely be far from the action from start to finish.
2025 Vuelta a España stage start and finish times
Stage
Date
Start location
Finish location
Distance
Terrain
Estimated stage times (BST)
1
23 August
Torino
Novara
186.1km
Flat
11:55-16:20
2
24 August
Alba
Limone Piemonte
159.6km
Flat, uphill finale
12:35-16:21
3
25 August
San Maurizio Canavese
Ceres
134.6km
Medium mountains
13:20-16:22
4
26 August
Susa
Voiron
206.7km
Medium mountains
13:35-15:31
5
27 August
Figueres
Figueres
24.1km
TTT
15:37-17:30
6
28 August
Olot
Pal. Andorra
170.3km
Mountains
11:35-16:16
7
29 August
Andorra la Vella
Cerler. Huesca la Magia
188km
Mountains
10:55-16:13
8
30 August
Monzón Templario
Zaragoza
163.5km
Mountains
12:40-16:20
9
31 August
Alfaro
Estación de Esqui de Valdezcaray
195.5km
Hilly, uphill finale
11:20-16:16
10
2 September
Parque de la Naturaleza Sendaviva
El Ferial Larra Belagua
175.3km
Flat, uphill finale
11:55-16:18
11
3 September
Bilbao
Bilbao
157.4km
Medium mountains
12:30-16:20
12
4 September
Laredo
Los Corrales de Buelna
144.9km
Medium mountains
13:00-16:22
13
5 September
Cabezón de la Sal
L'Angliru
202.7km
Mountains
10:50-16:14
14
6 September
Avilés
Alto de la Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo
135.9km
Mountains
12:30-16:13
15
7 September
A Veiga/Vegadeo
Monforte de Lemos
167.8km
Medium mountains
12:05-16:17
16
9 September
Poio
Mos. Castro de Herville
167.9km
Medium mountains
12:05-16:17
17
10 September
O Barco de Valdeorras
Alto de El Morredero. Ponferrada
143.2km
Medium mountains
12:30-16:00
18
11 September
Valladolid
Valladolid
27.2km
ITT
12:12-13:41
19
12 September
Rueda
Guijuelo
161.9km
Flat
12:50-16:21
20
13 September
Robledo de Chavela
Bola del Mundo. Puerto de Navacerrada
165.6km
Mountains
12:00-16:17
21
14 September
Alalpardo
Madrid
111.6km
Flat
15:40-18:22
