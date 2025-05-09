'I prepared for this the whole winter' - Mads Pedersen and Lidl-Trek ride plan to perfection to triumph at Giro d'Italia

A lot of teamwork and a perfectly-judged plan delivered Pedersen to the pink jersey on stage one

Mads Pedersen and his Lidl-Trek team on stage one of the Giro d&#039;Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published
Contributions from

Asked on television after his victory on stage one of the Giro d'Italia what the plan had been, Mads Pedersen was reasonably curt.

"Like we did, you can see it on TV," the Lidl-Trek rider explained, edging on patronising his interviewer. "That was the exact plan, to push really hard on the climbs, make it a small group, and then a sprint at the end."

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Be