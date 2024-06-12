Your power output decreases in hot temperatures, here's how to prepare for hot weather rides

Train now so you won't be caught out later. Heat adaptation strategies for cycling in hot weather

Hot weather sunrise cruise
(Image credit: Ron Short)
By
published

Cycling poses many challenges, some of which are easier to overcome than others. Extreme weather can make a hard day in the saddle even harder if you’re not adequately prepared. Most seasoned cyclists know that if a ride finishes after sunset, you bring lights; if there's a chance of rain, you bring rain gear; and when riding in exposed sun, you wear sunscreen.

But what to do if you’re coming from a relatively cool environment and parachuting into an event in hot conditions?

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Greg Kaplan
Contributor

Greg has been on and around bikes since his early teens. He got his start when tubulars and freewheels were still a thing, while working at local bike shops, and dabbling in the Philadelphia racing scene. Greg still geeks-out on bikes, cycling gear, apparel, and accessories as much now, as when he first discovered the sport. Greg has been on staff at VeloNews and Bicycling, and also was a contributor at Active.com.

Latest