'Definitely different': the mixed feelings of Tadej Pogačar and others on a final-day Tour de France time trial

But a Nice time trial has its own attractions, riders say – as well as a whole load of historic connotations

Tadej Pogačar stage 7 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images / Marco Bertorello)
By
published
inNews

Finishing off a Grand Tour with a time trial is not an unusual concept – it's how the Giro d'Italia ended three years in a row very recently, after all. For the Tour de France though, it hasn't happened in 35 years – since the celebrated 1989 edition when Greg Lemond beat Laurent Fignon by a historically small eight-second margin.

There's a lot to unravel when it comes to this year's reprise of the final-stage 'contre la montre'. For one, not only does the Tour not end in its usual sprint stage, it also ends a very long way from the Champs-Elysées in Nice. It could not be further from business as usual. 

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

